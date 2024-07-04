WienerAI Passes $7M in Presale – Is This AI Meme Coin the Next Big Crypto Star?

WienerAI (WAI) is going viral, having just passed the $7 million mark in its ongoing presale.

This part-dog, part-AI trading bot is causing quite the stir – and investors are already buzzed about its ambitious vision.

WienerAI Shakes Up Crypto Trading with AI-Powered Bot

So, what’s all the fuss about WienerAI?

Picture this: You’re a crypto investor looking to gain exposure to the DeFi space, but you don’t know where to start.

Instead of poring over charts and reading reports, you simply ask WienerAI’s bot, “Which DeFi tokens should I buy?”

The bot will then dig through all the market data, emerging with a shortlist of potential buying opportunities.

All of this happens in seconds.

Since WienerAI’s bot uses a natural language interface, much like ChatGPT, the entire process is straightforward.

Whether you’re a crypto veteran or a complete newcomer, this AI-powered bot can prove helpful.

Once the bot has identified opportunities, it can even execute trades across multiple DEXs.

It does all this with zero fees.

Plus, it has built-in MEV bot protection, ensuring that annoying front-runners don’t eat into your profits.

In short, WienerAI aims to be the ultimate one-stop shop for traders.

No wonder the presale is blowing past milestones left and right.

WAI Presale Soars Past $7M as Investor Demand Ramps Up

WienerAI’s presale isn’t slowing down.

The presale just hit the $7 million milestone yesterday, and investors are continuing to pile in.

Unlike some presales that slam the door shut after a certain amount, WienerAI keeps things interesting with no hard cap or end date in sight.

And here’s the exciting part: The developers have set aside 30% of the total 69 billion WAI supply for early investors.

That means 20.7 billion tokens are up for grabs.

Right now, these tokens are priced at $0.000725 each – but this price will increase as the presale progresses.

But what’s next for WienerAI once the presale ends?

As noted in WienerAI’s whitepaper, the team is focused on both decentralized and centralized exchange listings.

That could mean major fireworks if the bulls get behind this project.

Over 12,100 people are already active in WienerAI’s Telegram channel, suggesting that there will probably be massive demand once the token goes live.

If this scenario plays out and WAI’s launch goes smoothly, we could witness the birth of a new crypto star.

Why WienerAI Could Be the Next Big Thing in 2024

While meme coins and spot Bitcoin ETFs have grabbed headlines this year, AI cryptos are quietly crushing it, too.

According to a CoinGecko report, these cryptos achieved an average gain of 222% during Q1.

Even the laggards produced returns of at least 70%.

Crucially, this AI crypto boom isn’t just a flash in the pan.

With the AI market projected to hit a $184 billion valuation this year and grow at a breakneck 28.4% annually, we’re looking at a wave of innovation.

So, where does WienerAI fit into all of this?

The good news for WAI holders is that the project benefits from two narratives at once – meme coins and the AI revolution.

Its AI-powered trading bot isn’t just a gimmick; it’s tapping into real demand for smarter crypto tools.

As investors hunt for the next big AI crypto, WienerAI’s advanced tech and viral charm could make it a viable investment option.

YouTuber Michael Wrubel even said it was his “top AI meme crypto” for 2024.

Can WAI become the next crypto star?

Who’s to say right now, but one thing’s for sure – it’s certainly on the right track.

Visit WienerAI Presale