UK CBDC to become safest currency

BoE director calls for caution in blockchain expulsion

The Director of fintech at the Bank of England (BoE), Tom Mutton, has said that if the UK CBDC ever come into fruition, it would be the safest type of money available.

He said this on Thursday at the “Future of Fintech” conference while discussing the outlook of the UK CBDC which is still being researched.

Mutton addressed responses to the BoE’s discussion paper on CBDCs, as well as the outlook for the technology. He said any Uk CBDC still requires a great deal of work before it can launch.

However, he remained optimistic about the potentials of the CBDC and that of Blockchain technology unlike previous sentiments of the BoE on the tech. The BoE director also differentiated the envisioned CBDC from existing private stablecoins by comparing them with other forms of private money.

He said, The ability to convert, on-demand, ‘private’ money – such as a bank deposit, into ‘public’ money, issued by the central bank, in the form of cash, is a foundation of that confidence. It also promotes the understanding that different types of money are uniform and makes them substitutable.”

UK CBDC: let’s not throw the blockchain baby out with the Bitcoin bathwater

Mutton in the wake of recent environmental concerns raised about Bitcoin which has led to more skepticism on blockchain called for calm. He maintained that the BoE has not said it would issue a CBDC or develop the CBDC on any blockchain, he insisted that the Bitcoin baby and Blockchain bath water should not be thrown away.

He also spoke on the discussion paper of the UK CBDC to be released by the BoE later in the year. Largely, he hinted that responses were favorable to a cautious approach.

“Whatever a respondent’s position on whether or not a CBDC might be needed, there was near universal agreement that the pros and cons needed to be studied in depth, he said.