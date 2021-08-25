Art has always been a fundamental part of human existence. Whether it’s cave paintings or colossal sculptures that have become synonymous with culture and identity, humans have long sought to express themselves through creativity.

And increasingly, we’re all seeking to express ourselves digitally in an increasingly noisy and chaotic world — some of us more than others. People want to stand out from the crowd and make their mark in a way that is meaningful and resonates with them on a deep level.

At the same time, we want to make our mark on the world with land ownership and the ability to build a legacy. Land is one of those scarce resources that people want to own, with its intrinsic value as a medium for expressing oneself. The same goes for digital art — it’s an invaluable form of expression, but also one that can be replicated and shared freely by anyone who has access to it.

So far, so good — except most digital art isn’t actually owned by its creators, because it exists in centralized servers controlled by private corporations or governments. This is why we need decentralized applications: they provide a way for people to own their data and have control over what happens to it. In short: decentralization equals true ownership.

It’s only through the use of NFTs that we can take back ownership of our online identities and experiences from these corporate giants.

NFT Land Art

These are a few reasons why NFT art has emerged as one of the most exciting developments in the art world over the last two years. NFTs are a type of unique cryptoasset, which exists outside traditional financial institutions, meaning they don’t rely on centralized authorities such as banks or governments for their value — they operate on their own independent blockchain networks instead.

Blockchain technology has enabled NFTs by providing a method for trading unique virtual items without relying on trusted third parties to verify ownership or transfer ownership rights like other types of assets do traditionally.

On Next Earth, a 1:1 virtual replica of Earth on the blockchain, users can buy “tiles” to create pixel art that’s probably unique and truly theirs.

Why Collect Land Art?

Why do people collect art? It’s largely for the same reason anyone collects any type of asset: because they believe it will appreciate in value over time.

There can be many different reasons for acquiring an asset beyond simple appreciation, however: from providing safe haven during volatile market conditions to simply acting upon your own personal interests.

Collectors can also work towards achieving certain aesthetic goals with their collections by applying specialized strategies based on data analysis about what makes certain pieces more desirable versus others — just like investors look at historical pricing data when buying stocks or other investments.

Traditional financial infrastructure hasn’t historically provided for this type of nuanced analysis when buying and selling artworks — only for its immediate resale value speculation — until now.

Digital Land Ownership

With platforms like Next Earth, Decentraland, and Earth 2, users can buy digital land. That said, not all digital land is made equal, and the value of digital land, just like real land, depends on the ecosystem created around it. Moreover, while Earth 2 is a centralized solution, in which the company owns all virtual land and assets, Next Earth is decentralized, which means that virtual land is truly in the hands of its users.

On Next Earth, a land art ecosystem is being built, in which creatives can monetize their artistic expression through pixel art that’s on the same blockchain as virtual real estate.

By creating this one-of-a-kind NFT use-case, Next Earth is pioneering a new era for digital land ownership, one that’s not just about owning tiles, but about creating a world that’s truly your own.