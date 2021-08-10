As millions of dollars pour into metaverses, it is crucial to understand the motivation behind the current enthusiasm. Blockchain, from the very beginning, has always been about the community while preserving individuality. So, naturally, any incarnation of blockchain is sure to keep the community at its center. Next Earth is no different as it places high regard on community development and participation.

Community engagement remains a crucial component of Next Earth’s vision. Whether gaming, education, or investment, the Next Earth community has extensive tools at their disposal to make the most out of the metaverse experience.

In a multi-player environment, avatars are crucial for interaction and making an impact. Sophisticated avatars help community members to enjoy real-world experiences. Next Earth gives full prominence to community development, ensuring people enjoy life-like movements across the metaverse. Resource sharing across parallel metaverses also helps improve community engagement significantly.

Decentralized communities and metaverse

Deconstructing physical reality and digitizing experiences is an ideal way to engage participants. Unlike today’s social media, tomorrow’s metaverses are highly immersive and replete with full-scale economies. The financial ecosystem in Next Earth represents the fundamental principles of blockchain and cryptocurrencies. Decentralized economies are entirely driven by social groups ensuring seamless transactions, transparency, and security.

Next Earth is all about frictionless community participation featuring everything from digital events to virtual land purchases. The metaverse revolution is sweeping across online communities, blurring the lines of social networking as it progresses. Intuitive experience with immersive virtual reality is where people want to be. Next Earth delivers!

How Next Earth empowers its community

The metaverse architecture gives various attributes to communities.

Ubiquity – Next Earth encompasses numerous facets of human experience, including leisure, gaming, financial, education, travel, etc.

– Next Earth encompasses numerous facets of human experience, including leisure, gaming, financial, education, travel, etc. Synchronicity – Communities can experience real-life and virtual events in sync with each other.

– Communities can experience real-life and virtual events in sync with each other. Interconnection – Next Earth aims to interconnect communities and deliver a consistent virtual existence experience.

– Next Earth aims to interconnect communities and deliver a consistent virtual existence experience. Immersive – Next Earth aims to stimulate community living through numerous layers of experiences built upon real-world experiences.

– Next Earth aims to stimulate community living through numerous layers of experiences built upon real-world experiences. Financial – Monetary incentives and decisions are well distributed throughout the community and not controlled centrally.

– Monetary incentives and decisions are well distributed throughout the community and not controlled centrally. Collective – Community members are free to organize and participate in diverse events for mutual benefits.

– Community members are free to organize and participate in diverse events for mutual benefits. Decision making – Community-driven decisions are a representation of democratic principles in the digital realm.

A whole new dimension of creator economy

Next Earth recognizes the importance of community-driven content. When real people create content, it is usually rewarding, especially when it is well-received by community members. They’ll not only participate but also market the same, thereby giving it more exposure. Additionally, when content moves around freely, NFTs also trade freely in metaverses.

Brands and businesses have immense marketing potential in the Next Earth community model. Users are likely to curate their brand experience as metaverses become more advanced in the future. Personalized, proprietary virtual environments give more power to the people. They will create their advertising ecosystems instead of mere passive recipients of marketing campaigns.

Community engagement empowers participants and rewards them with extensive financial powers, which they exercise via NFTs. In turn, community-creator relationships are strengthened and foster a free flow of information besides real-time presence. Shared experiences take on a whole new meaning in Next Earth communities.