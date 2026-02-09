🔥 Trade with Pros on Discord → 21 Days Free (No Card)JOIN FREE
Samsung

Why is Samsung stock rallying today?

2 mins read
910582


Contents

1. Samsung starts shipping HBM4 chips for Nvidia’s new AI processors
In this post:

  • Samsung shares jumped as much as 6.4% after reports it will begin mass production of HBM4 memory chips this month.
  • The company plans to ship HBM4 chips to Nvidia as early as next week, after the Lunar New Year.
  • The chips will be used in Nvidia’s upcoming Vera Rubin AI accelerators, following successful quality certification and confirmed orders.

Samsung stock surged over 6% today after an article from South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency reported that that the cellphone giant is about to start mass production of next-generation HBM4 memory chips.

These chips are allegedly built specifically for AI data centers, and Samsung is preparing to ship them to Nvidia as soon as next week.

The HBM4 memory chips are headed into Nvidia’s Vera Rubin AI accelerators, a new lineup of processors designed to power AI systems. Traders jumped in because this makes Samsung the first company on the planet to start producing sixth-gen high-bandwidth memory.

Samsung starts shipping HBM4 chips for Nvidia’s new AI processors

Yonhap also said Samsung has already passed Nvidia’s quality checks and locked in real purchase orders. The production timeline was set up to match Nvidia’s launch schedule, which makes this a live deal, not a future maybe.

On top of that, Samsung has been sending out larger volumes of test chips for integration into customer systems. That’s real demand.

A source allegedly told Yonhap that Samsung, with the biggest factory capacity and product variety, is now back on top after pulling ahead in this key tech race.

The HBM3E chips still dominate the market today, but that’s changing fast. HBM4 is expected to take over, and Samsung is already supplying the world’s biggest AI chip buyer.

Now here’s the bigger picture. Samsung shares were already up 30% this year before today’s rally. The reason? Memory chip prices are climbing because companies like Amazon and Alphabet are throwing billions at building AI supercomputers. Some memory prices have almost doubled since late 2025.

All of that spending is helping suppliers like Samsung. The four biggest hyperscalers plan to dump $650 billion into AI infrastructure this year.

That’s part of why Nvidia’s stock also jumped nearly 8% on Friday. When Nvidia rallies, people start looking at who’s supplying them. Today, that spotlight landed right on Samsung.

