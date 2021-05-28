TL;DR Breakdown

Why Cardano is better than ETH.

ADA conquest in Africa.

Cardano developer Charles Hoskinson has criticized the entire Ethereum network as he compared the second-largest crypto project to his Cardano blockchain project.

Hoskinson specifically highlighted three advantages the ADA has over Ethereum during an interview he had with Yahoo Finance.

Hoskinson: Three advantages ADA has over ETH

The ADA developer called Ethereum overrated and highlighted that the project lacked certain vital qualities. Firstly, Hoskinson said ETH can only process smart contracts while the rival Cardano can do that with governance and compliance.

He added that Cardano also can function with metadata and automated regulation as he said the project was developed to bring identity to the entire blockchain system.

Hoskinson’s second argument was that Cardano was built to collect protocols that could offer economic support to billions of people, specifically in poor regions. Ethiopia, Tanzania, and Georgia are examples where the network cooperated with the local governments to benefit their citizens. He said Ethereum has never done anything similar.

Lastly, he described Ethereum as having a very confusing structure and would kill itself with ETH 2.0 launch.” First of all, Ethereum is killing itself. They are replacing Ethereum with Ethereum 2.0. In the end, ETH 2.0 will kill ETH 1.0.”

The ADA developer further took a swipe at Bitcoin. He said BTC’s environmental issues are comparable to the forests’ clear-cutting in Europe in the 19th century. However, he said BTC supporters wouldn’t agree because of their goal to keep the asset’s reputation as the world’s digital gold.

Cardano in Africa

IOHK has developed a new blockchain to serve African nations. The project is a solution to improve the education system in Ethiopia.

They partnered with the Ethiopian Government to develop a blockchain-based system to track educational progress among students in the nation.

The minister of education, Getahun Mekuria, confirmed that his agency is interested in taking advantage of the benefits of blockchain technology to help “improve the quality of education.”

Reports have it that the ADA project also has expanded in Africa to Tanzania.