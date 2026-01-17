Who controls XRP in 2026? Top 10 addresses control 18.56% of circulating supply

Market data shows that the top 10 addresses control about 18.56% of the total XRP supply. Addresses numbered 10 to 50 control 24.85% more, and the rest, 56.59%, is spread out among millions of smaller wallets.

Ripple Labs remains the single largest owner of XRP when all company-linked wallets are added together. When escrow wallets count toward rankings, seven of the top ten XRP wallets belong to Ripple.

Ripple Labs Escrow is at the top of the list with 45% of the total supply, which manages predictable releases. The second-largest holder of XRP is Ripple Labs (operational), which holds nearly 1% of the total XRP supply.

Max XRP ownership goes to Ripple, institutions, and crypto exchanges

Since the launch, XRP supply stands at 100 billion tokens. There is no mining or staking process for the token. Instead, it is distributed through methods including escrow, allocation, and market transactions. Each month, up to 1 billion XRP is unlocked, with unused amounts returned to escrow.

Data from on-chain analytics shows that the maximum XRP ownership is held by whales, including institutional buyers, Ripple founders, and others. Japan’s SBI Holdings owns about $10.4 billion in XRP.

Just after Ripple Labs, large XRP wallets belong to centralized exchanges that hold XRP on behalf of users instead of as proprietary assets. Binance is the biggest holder with approximately 1.8 billion XRP. South Korea’s Bithumb ties closely with approximately 1.8 billion XRP after increasing its balance by roughly 30% in 2025. Uphold and Upbit also rank among the top custodians.

As reported by Cryptopolitan, these numbers reflected that XRP’s trading volumes on Binance, Upbit, and Uphold did well in 2025. XRP did better than Bitcoin and Ethereum on Upbit, making up 28% of the exchange’s 24-hour trading volume rise, which hit $13.39 billion.

Uphold’s data also revealed XRP as the most traded asset in 2025, bolstered by yield products tied to the Flare Network. Meanwhile, the Binance XRP/USDT pair, by trade volume, saw a 69% increase as the year began.

Meanwhile, the coin is steady with a minor decline of 0.17% now trading at $2.06. In comparison to the other assets, XRP has also seen a decline in the last week as its peers see small gains, which has caused it to be overtaken by Binance after slipping to a market cap of approximately $125 billion

Ripple execs take over 4% of the XRP supply

Ripple execs are the biggest holders of the individual wallets. Ripple co-founder and executive chairman Chris Larsen publicly linked wallets have an estimated 2.5 to 2.7 billion XRP, which translates to approximately 4-5% of the total supply. Although exact figures fluctuate with market prices, reports suggest that the co-founder has realized over $760 million in profits since 2018.

Brad Garlinghouse is also suspected of having one of the largest personal XRP holdings. However, these are not publicly disclosed.

Jed McCaleb, another Ripple co-founder, was given 9 billion XRP in 2012. However, he completed the sale of his XRP holdings after leaving the company in 2014 for approximately $3.2 billion.

Other large wallets are associated with anonymous addresses. One of them holds approximately 1.2 billion XRP, while another controls more than 700 million XRP. In total, the top 50 XRP addresses control approximately 43% to 50% of the circulating supply.

The smartest crypto minds already read our newsletter. Want in? Join them.