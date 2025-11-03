WhiteBIT exchange expands to Kazakhstan market

WhiteBIT entered the Kazakhstan market as part of its mission to offer fully regulated crypto services. The European cryptocurrency exchange is expanding its trading infrastructure according to local markets.

WhiteBIT is offering localized services for the Kazakhstan market as part of its global expansion. One of the biggest European exchanges by volume, WhiteBIT aims for solid, fully regulated access based on local requirements.

Kazakhstan is an emerging crypto hub, although the country has struggled to establish a legal crypto regime. As Cryptopolitan reported, the country’s government recently shut down as many as 130 unregulated exchanges. WhiteBIT aims to position itself based on its long-term commitment to compliance and secure product development.

“Kazakhstan is not just a new market for us — it’s a strategic region with strong potential and a growing interest in digital finance. Our goal is to contribute to the local crypto ecosystem through secure infrastructure, transparency, and user-first services,” said Volodymyr Nosov, Founder and President of W Group, the crypto ecosystem that includes WhiteBIT.

WhiteBIT offers compliant infrastructure

To date, WhiteBIT carries 8 million user accounts from different regions, mostly across Europe and Asia. The recent expansion allows WhiteBIT to position itself in Kazakhstan without compromising its security standards.

WhiteBIT reports operating in full compliance with KYC standards and money-laundering rules. The exchange is also highly secure, with 96% of its assets held in cold wallets. WhiteBIT carries over $9.6B in crypto assets, and is one of the most active markets. The exchange also has advanced CCSS certification from Hacken’s testers.

Kazakhstan users will be able to trade and exchange all available digital assets on WhiteBIT. They will have access to the WBT token ecosystem and its rewards. New users will also access Whitechain, a new network designed for speed and verifiable data transfers.

WhiteBIT to accept local Kazakhstani currency

As the exchange develops, the local branch will receive the state’s national currency. Integrating the Kazakhstani tenge (KZT) will happen at the next stage of expanding localized services.

WhiteBIT will also contribute to community building through educational events and local partnerships. The exchange will drive better financial literacy and adoption.

“We aim to grow together with the local community. The Kazakhstan market is developing steadily and thoughtfully — and we want to support this progress by sharing knowledge, building partnerships, and strengthening trust,” said Maxat Kurmanov, CEO of WhiteBIT Kazakhstan.

WhiteBIT also retains a solid price for its native WBT token. WBT is still in the top 30 of crypto assets, recently trading at $54.58. Recently, the token also touched a new all-time high above $55.

