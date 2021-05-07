TL;DR Breakdown

Zhao insists his exchange has no headquarters

Previous acclaimed headquarters of Binance

Chief Executive Officer, CEO of Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange firm, Chang Peng Zhao, has again emphasized that the exchange firm has no headquarters.

The CEO emphasized once again during an interview with wit Decrypt editor in chief Daniel Roberts during this year’s Ethereal Virtual Summit.

Zhao questioned what a headquarters is drawing insinuations like is it an office where people sit? He said he has worked for almost three years from home now.

He also revealed that the firm’s leadership does not sit in one office, and they don’t have a place where they go, which by most people’s explanation, is a headquarters.

“So when people ask me, I don’t want to give them a wrong answer just to satisfy their definition, he said.”

Zhao explains ‘headquarters, what is obtainable with Binance

The CEO described a headquarters to be the main business office where the business is registered as its official address. He said when people talk of the traditional idea of a firm, “They think about a headquarters, an office, a bank account, a registration, et cetera. But today, you can run organizations with probably none of those.”

Users and several other crypto enthusiasts remain curious about Binance’s main operation site to understand the crypto exchange’s regulatory status.

Regulatory history of the world largest crypto exchange

According to history, Binance originated in China, and like usual, the country was believed to be its headquarters. However, stringent crypto regulation in the Asian country saw the firm move again to Malta; another Asian country believed to have softer regulations for crypto.

In a twist, Malta clarified that the exchange holds no license to operate from there. The exchange again said they moved to Malaysia ever since there’s no known precise location for the firm.

So far, the firm has been said to move to Seychelles at some point, Japan and Cayman Islands.

Amidst the controversy, the exchange operations have not been affected, and the same song which Zhao sings is that Binance has no Headquarters.