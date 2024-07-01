Loading...

What’s behind today’s Ethereum rally?

2 mins read
What's behind today's Ethereum rally?

Contents

1. Ethereum bulls go crazy
2. What on-chain metrics tell us
Share link:

In this post:

  • Ethereum has surged over 2%, reclaiming $3,400 due to hype around spot Ethereum ETFs.
  • The VWAP aligns closely with the price, showing strong buying activity today and a weak bearish momentum.
  • On-chain data shows increased investor value appreciation and reduced selling pressure.

Ethereum has had a good twenty-four hours, spiking by over 2% to reclaim the $3,400 mark. The top reason for the surge, of course, is the hype and anticipation for spot Ethereum ETFs.

They’re expected to launch some time during the first half of this month. Data shows us a heightened trading activity and a small buying spree during morning hours UTC.

Ethereum bulls go crazy

Taking a look at Ether’s trading chart with key technical indicators, we see that the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP) line fluctuates closely with the price, suggesting that most of the trading has been happening around the average price level.

When price consistently trades above the VWAP, it suggests bullish sentiment. The markings show that there was strong buying activity earlier today.

What's behind today's Ethereum rally?
Source: TradingView

The RSI is at 48, which is relatively neutral. This means that despite the recent rally, Ethereum is not yet in overbought territory, so there is still room for upward movement without immediate fear of a pullback.

The MACD line (blue) below the signal line (orange) and both lines are converging towards the zero line, which can be interpreted as a weakening bearish momentum and a bullish crossover.

The OBV_HL lines (blue, yellow, and red) show diverging paths, meaning that while there is heightened activity, it’s not uniformly distributed, reflecting sporadic buying sprees mentioned.

What's behind today's Ethereum rally?
Source: TradingView

Ethereum’s price is fluctuating around the middle Bollinger Band, with occasional breaches towards the upper and lower bands. This indicates a moderate level of volatility.

The recent consolidation around the middle band suggests that the market is in a phase of equilibrium after some price swings, potentially stabilizing before a directional move in response to ETF expectations.

Moreover, the price is also above the Ichimoku cloud. This means the bears are hella comfortable, and completely in control. The conversion line (blue) above the baseline (red) within the cloud further supports bullish sentiment that isn’t deterred by external factors.

What on-chain metrics tell us

On-chain data gotten from IntoTheBlock shows us that the bulls are thriving. Look at the chart below. The difference line hovering near the zero but in the positive territory indicates that bulls maintain an edge over bears.

Source: IntoTheBlock

The chart below shows that many investors have bought into Ethereum at lower prices and are currently seeing their holdings appreciate in value.

Source: IntoTheBlock

There’s also been a reduction in negative sentiment, which leads to decreased selling pressure, as fewer investors feel compelled to sell to cut their losses.

For traders, monitor the market for signs of increased selling pressure or profit-taking. Consider taking positions that leverage the current bullish trend but be prepared to adjust quickly if the sentiment shifts.

For investors, the current trend offers a potentially favorable long-term outlook, especially with the ETF catalyst on the horizon. It might be advantageous to hold and possibly increase positions in anticipation of the launch.

Reporting and analysis by Jai Hamid

Subjects tagged in this post:

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Share link:

Most read

Show all
Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

subscribe

Related News

Show all
Polkadot
#Industry Thoughts
3 mins read
13 mins ago

Polkadot ecosystem turns into a mean fraternity – sorority, Web3 responds

Denmark dismisses rumors of Bitcoin wallet ban
#News
2 mins read
13 mins ago

Denmark dismisses rumors of Bitcoin wallet ban

SOL, TON, NEAR record double digit network growth
#News
2 mins read
35 mins ago

SOL, TON, NEAR lead in on-chain network growth; here’s why

#News
2 mins read
45 mins ago

Hashdex’s Bitcoin-Ethereum ETF gets a nod from the SEC

Cryptopolitan daily

Discover our daily newsletter, empowering investors with market insights.

subscribe

Your gateaway into the world of Web3

top section
Learn
AI
Gaming
Company
Our products
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube

Copyright 2024 Cryptopolitan

Cryptopolitan
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube
Subscribe to CryptoPolitan