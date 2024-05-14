Loading...

What Can OpenAI’s GPT-4o Do?

2 mins read
What Can OpenAI’s GPT-4o Do?

Contents
1. Things You Can Do With GPT-4o
Share link:

TL;DR

  • The latest model from OpenAI, ChatGPT-4o, “feels like AI from the movies.”
  • It can accept and return requests in any combination of text, audio, and image requests.
  • It responds with an empathic voice than a typical AI model would.

OpenAI on Monday revealed its latest flagship model called GPT-4o (“o” for “omni”), and it’s seemingly the closest we have gotten to having an intelligent assistant as the “Jarvis” in the Iron Man movie. 

The selling point is that ChatGPT-4o can handle different modalities, which most of the existing AI models cannot do. What this means is that GPT-4o can accept and generate any combination of text, audio, and image requests.

The staged demo presented by the team on X (formerly Twitter) was so impressive that many people hyped it up. One big feat is that GPT-4o responds to audio inputs in as little as 232 milliseconds, which is similar to human response time during conversation.

“It feels like AI from the movies; and it’s still a bit surprising to me that it’s real,” OpenAI’s CEO Sam Altman wrote in a blog post Monday. “Getting to human-level response times and expressiveness turns out to be a big change.”

OpenAI has started rolling out GPT-4o’s text and image features to users. In the coming weeks, the audio and video capabilities will be released to “a small group of trusted partners in the API,” the company said. 

Notwithstanding, here are some of the things you can do with the ChatGPT-4o model. 

Things You Can Do With GPT-4o

Create Images with Legible Texts

Up until now, some AI image generators like Midjourney still struggle to make images with readable texts. OpenAI said GPT-4o now understands text descriptions much better and can make legible texts on images. 

Image Source: OpenAI

Real-Time Translation

In a situation where a translator is needed, GPT-4o can act as one. In a video demonstration, OpenAI’s team showed that GPT-4o could repeat something said in English in Spanish, perhaps other languages, and back from Spanish to English.

Look and Tell

For people who are visually impaired, or just for the fun of it, ChatGPT-4o can look and tell what is happening around your surroundings through the phone camera. In one case, the model was able to tell someone was having a birthday celebration when it noticed a cake and candle in the room.

Solve Math Problems

GPT-4o can also look at math problems on a paper sheet or display screen and give the answer to them. Not just that, it can also tutor and guide you to learn how to solve the problem.

AI in Visual Meeting

GPT-4o can join visual meetings and hold conservations with participants. It can also help users prepare for job interview meetings. 

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Share link:

Ibiam Wayas

Ibiam is an optimistic crypto journalist. Five years from now, he sees himself establishing a unique crypto media outlet that will breach the gap between the crypto world and the general public. He loves to associate with like-minded individuals and collaborate with them on similar projects. He spends much of his time honing his writing and critical thinking skills.

Most read

Show all
Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Related News

Show all
Responsible AI
#Explained
2 mins read

Rising Concerns and Strategies in Responsible AI Implementation

GenAI
#Explained
2 mins read

TCS Chairman Foresees Unprecedented Impact of GenAI on Global Industries 

OpenAI
#AI
2 mins read

OpenAI CEO Weighs In on Potential AI-Driven Social Safety Net

AI Theft
#Explained
3 mins read

How Do You Defend Your Content Against AI Theft?

Cryptopolitan daily

Discover our daily newsletter, empowering investors with market insights.

subscribe

Your gateaway into the world of Web3

top section
Learn
AI
Gaming
Company
Our products
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube

Copyright 2024 Cryptopolitan

Cryptopolitan
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube
Subscribe to CryptoPolitan