  2 mins read

Web3 Soccer Game MonkeyLeague Kicks Off NFT Breeding Season

MonkeyLeague Breeding Season 1666785800PyC6zjyUTe

Tel Aviv, Israel, 26th October, 2022, Chainwire

MonkeyLeague is excited to kick off its first-ever Breeding Season on October 26th.

The news follows last month’s momentous partnership between MonkeyLeague and reigning Italian Serie A champions, AC Milan. After the announcement, the MonkeyPlayer NFT floor price jumped significantly.

MonkeyLeague’s Breeding is a feature that allows holders of two or more Monkey NFTs to breed them together to generate additional MonkeyPlayer NFTs.  This feature allows players to fill out their team, create more teams, or trade them. The Breeding feature will be guided by seasons or themes, where those that participate can receive limited edition traits in their new MonkeyPlayers. MonkeyLeague’s first Breeding Season will be themed around their recent partner AC Milan, where limited edition AC Milan branded traits will come out in the new Monkeys.  

To participate, gamers must hold two MonkeyPlayer NFTs and a Breeding Capsule to breed new players. Each MonkeyPlayer can breed up to four times. The first time is free, and subsequent breeds cost an increasing percentage of the current average Gen Zero MonkeyPlayer sale price.

The initial Breeding Capsule sale is strictly reserved for a limited number of players with the “MonkeyPioneer” role in the MonkeyLeague Discord server. Becoming a MonkeyPioneer requires server members to verify that they hold a MonkeyPlayer NFT.

This widely anticipated feature launches as initial MonkeyLeague game versions are planned to be released over the next several months.

You can learn more about MonkeyLeague’s first-ever Breeding Capsule sale in this Medium post, and about future breeding pricing and the feature’s player attribute mechanics in this breakdown of MonkeyLeague breeding.

About MonkeyLeague

MonkeyLeague is a turn-based soccer game deployed on the Solana blockchain. Currently in closed beta, the title is set to launch in Q4 2022. Players must build a team of MonkeyPlayer NFTs to climb the league ranks, earning the game’s native token $MBS for match and tournament wins.

The game blends elements of decentralized finance and GameFi, including staking and play-to-earn mechanics. Meanwhile, NFT characters enable true player ownership, allowing for a range of gameplay experiences not possible in non-blockchain video games.   

MonkeyLeague announced its first professional soccer sponsor, the legendary Italian club AC Milan in September 2022. The two celebrated the union by auctioning 16 exclusive MonkeyPlayer NFTs and have various initiatives planned in the coming weeks and months. For more information, consult the official AC Milan announcement and this Medium post.

Contact

Oren Langberg
Oren@monkeyleague.io

Web3 Soccer Game MonkeyLeague Kicks Off NFT Breeding Season
