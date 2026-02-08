🔥 Trade with Pros on Discord → 21 Days Free (No Card)JOIN FREE
TeslaWaymo

Waymo says Tesla’s camera-only robotaxis will never be safe enough

Waymo says Tesla's camera-only robotaxis will never be safe enough

1. Nobody knows what ‘safe enough’ actually means
2. Safety data shows stark differences in crash rates
  • Waymo rejects Tesla’s cameras-only approach, arguing robotaxis need higher safety standards than human drivers.
  • Tesla uses fewer than 10 cameras while Waymo deploys 29 cameras, 5 lidars, and 6 radars per vehicle.
  • The debate centers on whether expensive multi-sensor systems or cheaper camera-only setups will win regulatory and rider approval in 2026.

Waymo isn’t buying Tesla’s pitch that self-driving cars should work like human drivers. Tesla says cameras alone should be enough, the same way people use their eyes to drive.

Srikanth Thirumalai, Waymo’s vice president of onboard software, disagrees. He told Business Insider the standard needs to be higher than human driving.

Ashok Elluswamy, Tesla’s AI chief, spoke at the ScaledML Conference on January 29 and framed self-driving as an AI problem, not a sensor problem. His argument: humans navigate with eyes, so autonomous cars should manage with cameras.

Thirumalai runs over 600 engineers building Waymo’s software. He’s not interested in that approach.

Nobody knows what ‘safe enough’ actually means

The hardware tells you everything. Tesla wants fewer than 10 cameras and AI trained on billions of driving miles. Waymo robotaxis carry 29 cameras, five lidars, and six radars. About 2,500 Waymo vehicles operate across U.S. cities now. The next version coming by late 2026 drops to 13 cameras, four lidars, and six radars. Still keeping lidar.

The tension is cost versus safety. More sensors cost more money, which makes it harder to scale to millions of vehicles. Fewer sensors might create safety problems that regulators and riders won’t accept. Thirumalai said Waymo decides what safety level it needs, then figures out how to cut sensor costs and improve the software. He thinks the setup will change in three to five years, but won’t drop lidar just because it’s expensive.

What counts as safe enough? Nobody really knows. Thirumalai admitted Waymo is still working that out. They don’t promise robots will be twice or five times safer than humans. They look at specific driving situations, check how often they happen per million miles, then try to beat that rate.

Waymo co-CEO Tekedra Mawakana already said a robotaxi will eventually kill someone. It’s not if, it’s when.

Safety data shows stark differences in crash rates

Waymo told senators its cars had 10 times fewer serious crashes than human drivers over the same distance, per Cryptopolitan’s earlier reporting. That data came from an independent audit covering 200 million autonomous miles. Tesla reported its Full Self-Driving cars average 5.1 million miles between major crashes. The national average for human drivers is 699,000 miles.

Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas said Waymo’s tech works but costs more than Tesla’s camera system. The price difference matters when both companies need tens of thousands of cars to match millions of human Uber drivers.

Videos keep showing up online of autonomous vehicles screwing up in school zones, around emergency vehicles, in bad weather, during regular drives. Thirumalai said expecting AI to never make mistakes isn’t realistic.

