Walmart Cancels Pre-Orders for Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door

Walmart has started canceling pre-orders for “Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door,” which took similar measures as Amazon last month. Those who reserved their copy of the game in advance were emailed about the cancellation.

The email indicates that it’s Nintendo‘s decision, which means the game will still be on store shelves on release day, May 23. For affected customers, there is a $25 credit for their next Walmart order.

Nintendo’s Influence on Retailers

Amazon was the first to cancel pre-orders for upcoming Nintendo Switch games, including Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door. This game is not available on Amazon since the cancellations. Now, Walmart is also doing the same, receiving instructions from Nintendo. The precise reason as to why the pre-orders are canceled is uncertain. However, it appears Nintendo wants the physical sales in stores for this release.

In addition to Paper Mario, Amazon also canceled pre-orders for “Endless Ocean: Luminous” and “Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD”. “Endless Oceans” came out, but “Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD” is still accessible on Walmart for pre-ordering. Nevertheless, the pre-order customers should keep an eye on their inbox for probable check-out.

Not sure if this is widespread but it looks like Walmart will only sell Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door in-stores (seemingly a Nintendo directive).



Alternatives for Pre-Orders For Paper Mario

Customers looking to pre-order Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door can still be accessed through Best Buy or GameStop. These vendors have not reported any cancellations yet. The release date is fast approaching, and it remains unclear whether Nintendo will issue the injunction to these stores.

A buyer said:

I just got the email. It sucks but they gave me a $25 off coupon. Source: Reddit

The last minute cancellation of this event may have an impact on sales and customers are upset and perplexed due to this.

Theories Behind Nintendo’s Strategy

It seems that Nintendo is pursuing this strategy for various reasons. One theory suggests that Nintendo is reducing the number of pre-orders to fight against scalpers. This method may possibly curb the scalpers but will potentially cause headaches for ordinary buyers. One more theory suggests that Nintendo undermined the demand for these games and did not have enough inventory for advanced orders fulfillment.

One said:



My guess is that the game sold so well in preorders they are afraid none will actually make it to shelves on release day. Source: Reddit

Regardless of the cause, a better communication and planning from Nintendo would have really helped. Customers now have to look for alternatives to get access to this game. The near-to-the film release date cancellations led to massive disruptions of many fans’ plans.

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door will begin sales on May 23, but due to the cancellations of the pre-orders by Walmart and Amazon, customers are in a state of confusion and dissatisfaction. For those who still want to pre-order, they can consider Best Buy and GameStop as alternatives, but should take precautions in the event of unexpected changes.

