The inaugural blockchain person of the year 2021 voting event, spearheaded by VotingDAO, is going live and aims to recognize the impact and core contributions in the blockchain space.

VotingDAO seeks to shift the paradigm by introducing a novel and potentially game-changing concept: “Vote-to-Mint,” or a fully decentralized voting system on blockchain. VotingDAO is currently putting the “vote-to-mint” concept to the test with the launch of the inaugural blockchain person of the year event. Blockchain enthusiasts, student leaders, developers, professors, bored apes, and others from Hong Kong, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Taiwan are the DAO’s core contributors.

A smart contract for transparency and reliability would govern the voting system. Users would cast votes on-chain using their Metamask wallet on VotingDAO’s project page. This ground-breaking concept will be put to the test later this month when VotingDAO hosts its inaugural voting event for blockchain person of the year 2021.

This voting event is VotingDAO’s first attempt to bring practical use cases into the decentralized voting system; each vote has the same weight. Voters who participate in this event will receive an NFT as proof of vote and a token of VotingDAO’s appreciation for the people’s support. The “blockchain person of the year” event is a social experiment designed to investigate the real-world applications of blockchain technology and NFTs beyond art collections.

Furthermore, key stakeholders such as DAO influencer @0xJim, MD from Consensys, Yat Siu from Animoca Brands, Jason Choi from Spartan Group, and others nominated the nominees. In addition, Vitalik Buterin, Sam Bankman-Fried, Elon Musk, Changpeng Zhao, OpenSea founders, ConstitutionDAO, and others (54 in total) are among the nominees.

VotingDAO launched this voting system in conjunction with the blockchain person of the year event because the team felt it was only suitable to use it to celebrate the blockchain world’s achievements and triumphs through a public election of a Blockchain Person of the Year. BPOY2021 differs from current Person of the Year events in that it is not curated/decided by a small group of people. Anyone with a cryptocurrency wallet should and will be able to vote in this potentially historic election.

About VotingDAO

VotingDAO is a decentralized autonomous organization that aims to reinvent voting processes by incorporating blockchain technology and NFTs to create a groundbreaking, fully decentralized voting mechanism known as “vote to mint.” VotingDAO seeks to create a fully open and transparent voting system where the public can access every vote for accountability purposes. VotingDAO believes that this non-profit endeavor is a practical and pragmatic method that can bring us closer to the concept of a genuinely democratic election than ever before.

