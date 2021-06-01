Samecoin’s ecosystem has a huge range of features that benefit normal people just like you. But not only does it have a huge range of features, it’s also an easy-to-use system that even newcomers to the crypto scene can enjoy. That makes it perfect as a bridge towards mass-adoption of digital currency with a range of stablecoins people can actually use everyday.

When you hold other stablecoins, or even other crypto coins, you don’t have much say in the system. Stablecoin’s economy is created by its users, and these users also enjoy the unique ability to vote and influence the future of the platform with Samecoin’s governance token, vSamecoin.

This sets it apart from many other options in the crypto field. So not only do holders of Samecoin get benefits from staking and reduced fees on the SamePay app, as well as a spendable currency in SameUSD that they can be sure will retain a stable value—they also get the ability to contribute to the wider platform and make key decisions when it comes to governance.

How does the governance token work?

In order for Samecoin to work properly, it needs a strong set of rules in place. But as a dynamic crypto solution, these rules need to be fluid enough to change over time—especially as the platform continues to grow.

To help achieve this, those who stake the Samecoin utility token will receive vSamecoin as well as a range of other rewards. These vSamecoin tokens are only for the governance of Samecoin, and can be used to vote on proposals or even make proposals themselves. The vSamecoin that are spent are also burned rather than redistributed.

This really works for someone like Ken. Ken is a computer science graduate and has been following the crypto industry for years. He even tried to create his own coin, but it didn’t really take off. While Ken has a few Bitcoin that he’s planning to save for retirement, he’s not really interested in the “get-rich-quick” side of crypto investments.

That’s why he’s interested in stablecoins, as well as all sorts of other innovations in the crypto field. Ken’s been a fan of a few other new crypto projects in the past, but he was always put off by how restrictive they are to new ideas. After all, Ken has a strong education and background in crypto. he’s an ideas man. While his own coin didn’t take off, he still thinks he has a lot to contribute.

That’s why Ken loves Samecoin. Not only is it a real usable currency that he can actually spend every day (rather than his Bitcoin which he doesn’t intend to sell for decades). He can also make key decisions on the future of the platform. He’s already made a few proposals to tweak the economy slightly, and looks forward to the future of Samecoin that he feels a part of.

If you’re like Ken and want to be part of something as it grows, Samecoin could be for you. You don’t have to have a computer science degree to make proposals or vote on them, and your input could help shape the future of the stablecoin industry.