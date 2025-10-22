Volkswagen says its output will be impacted by Nexperia chip fallout

Volkswagen said Wednesday it may soon face temporary factory shutdowns due to chip supply problems linked to Nexperia, a semiconductor company now caught in a standoff between China and the Netherlands.

The company confirmed that while Nexperia doesn’t sell directly to them, some car parts from their suppliers include Nexperia chips. That means Volkswagen’s entire production chain is now exposed to fallout from this dispute, even if indirectly.

In a statement to CNBC, a Volkswagen spokesperson allegedly said, “We are in close contact with all relevant stakeholders in light of the current situation to identify potential risks at an early stage and to be able to make decisions regarding any necessary measures.”

For now, no shutdowns have occurred, but the company admitted that “short-term effects on production cannot be ruled out.” This warning came hours before Volkswagen’s stock dropped 2.2% by 2 p.m. in London (9 a.m. ET), making investors sweat. At press time, it has slumped by exactly 2.8%, per data from TradingView.

Beijing blocks exports after the Dutch seize Nexperia

As Cryptopolitan previously reported, this whole mess started last month when the Dutch government seized control of Nexperia, a Chinese-owned chip manufacturer based in the Netherlands.

The company makes a huge number of automotive and consumer electronics chips, and its tech is used widely across Europe’s industrial sectors. The seizure was justified by Dutch officials who claimed that Nexperia’s technology might be needed in a national emergency and couldn’t be allowed to fall into the wrong hands.

China fired back quickly, banning the export of Nexperia’s finished goods. That move sent shockwaves through Europe’s car industry, especially in Germany, where firms like Volkswagen rely on tight, uninterrupted chip flows.

The German Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA) released a sharp warning, saying the China–Netherlands clash over Nexperia could trigger “significant production restrictions in the near future” unless the chip supply is restored soon.

The ripple effects of this semiconductor drama have now landed squarely in Germany’s political backyard. A spokesperson for Germany’s Economy Ministry told Reuters that the government is “concerned about chip supply chain difficulties.”

And considering how thin supply chains already are, any further disruptions could tip the industry into chaos.

So far, Volkswagen has not shut any plants, but they’ve made it clear they’re watching the situation closely. If the export freeze drags on, things could get worse fast. The auto sector’s overdependence on a few critical suppliers is now on full display, and Volkswagen is already preparing for impact.

