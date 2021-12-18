TL; DR Breakdown

Vodafone will auction the first ‘Merry Christmas’ text as NFT

The telecom company will send proceeds to the UN refugees agency

More industries are entering the NFT market

The era of Non-fungible token auction looks set to continue as companies and lovers of arts continue to exchange products. The sector has amassed massive amounts of value over the last few months. In another push for the industry, Britain-based telecommunications giant Vodafone has announced that it will auction its first Christmas message as an NFT.

The message in question, ‘Merry Christmas,’ is set to auction on December 21. According to the company, the message was sent in 1992 by an outsider to Richard Jarvis, one of the few employees at the company during the period. According to a statement by Vodafone, the SMS will go live on auction at Aguttes Auction house, which is located inside France.



The auction location was confirmed by Ziarul Financiar, a news station in Romania. According to Vodafone, the proceeds from the NFT auction will go directly into the United Nations Refugees Agency. Vodafone says that it sees the struggles of the displaced population, and it would be glad to help relieve some of their pain with the proceeds.

The auction of the ‘Merry Christmas’ NFT for the benefit of charity will allow participants to bid on the rare piece using the second digital asset, Ethereum. Another benefit that the eventual winner will be opened to is the protocol put in place when the message first went live.



Another reason why the art piece is rare is due to Vodafone’s lead in allowing people to send and receive text messages. The minting of this NFT would help the potential owner hold on to one of the rarest pieces of art in the world. The NFT sector has continued to grow exponentially across the years, with the sector now entering other industries across the economy.

One example is Adidas announcing the launch of its NFT piece, bringing the ownership of rare pieces of art in the sports scene. Going by its statement, Adidas mentioned that interested participants in the NFT auction would buy the art on its website when the time comes.