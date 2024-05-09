Vitalik Buterin proposes multidimensional gas framework for Ethereum

Ethereum‘s gas system, a core component for computing transaction costs, is set for a significant overhaul. Vitalik Buterin has put forth a bold proposal to introduce a multidimensional gas framework, aimed at addressing the current system’s limitations.

The Current Gas System and Its Challenges

Vitalik told us that Ethereum currently uses a unified gas system where various computational efforts—like processing, storage operations, data transmission, and cryptographic proofs—are all quantified under the single metric of “gas.”

Source: Vitalik Buterin

For instance, a typical transaction might cost 47,085 gas, broken down into base costs, data inclusion, storage interactions, and execution efforts. Although this system simplifies market operations and fee calculations, it merges fundamentally different types of resources, which can be problematic.

Vitalik explained that this blending leads to inefficiencies because it treats distinct network resources as if they were interchangeable. This misconception can result in the network either rejecting safe transaction blocks or accepting potentially harmful ones due to inappropriate gas limit settings. He believes that moving to a multidimensional gas model could better represent the true limits and capabilities of the network, potentially boosting throughput by not oversimplifying the resource interchangeability.

Introducing Multidimensional Gas

The concept of multidimensional gas isn’t entirely new, as Vitalik highlighted its active implementation with EIP-4844. This enhancement introduces “blobs” for rollup data, which significantly lowers transaction costs on layer 2 solutions. By allowing separate caps and fees for data and computation, Ethereum can handle more substantial and complex operations without compromising network integrity.

Vitalik told us about the challenges of large block sizes and their impact on Ethereum’s scalability. He mentioned that before the recent reforms, even a minor reduction in data costs could dangerously increase the maximum block size, straining the network. The introduction of blobs addresses this by setting distinct limits and costs for different types of data, which has already made operations like rollups far cheaper and increased transaction volumes significantly.

The Future of Ethereum’s Gas System

Looking ahead, Vitalik believes the next big challenge will be integrating stateless clients, which require a network to process transactions without storing every piece of state data on every node. This approach would benefit greatly from a more refined gas model where different types of data and operations are priced according to their actual demands on the system.

However, the real potential for a multidimensional gas system lies in its flexibility to manage different network resources independently. For example, state growth could be managed under its pricing model, distinct from transaction processing or data storage, allowing the network to adapt more dynamically to changing demands.

Vitalik is optimistic about the benefits of this system but recognizes the complexities involved, especially when it comes to transaction execution and sub-calls within the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). Each type of transaction could potentially require its gas metrics, complicating the design and execution of smart contracts.

Despite these challenges, he is convinced that the advantages—particularly in terms of scalability and efficiency—justify the effort. With careful implementation, a multidimensional gas system could make Ethereum more robust and flexible, better suited to meet the demands of its diverse user base.