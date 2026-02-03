Vitalik Buterin resumes ETH sales

Vitalik Buterin resumed selling ETH from one of his public wallets. In the past 24 hours, he issued multiple transactions for decentralized swapping.

Vitalik Buterin sold ETH again, with multiple transactions originating from one of the known public wallets.

The wallet has been active in the past days, selling smaller amounts of meme tokens. In the past day, Buterin deposited 5,000 ETH to Wrapped ETH using Gnosis Safe Proxy. After that, the wallet started selling small amounts of WETH for GHO stablecoins by Aave.

The wallet originated multiple sale orders for 70.313 WETH, leaving the wallet with 4.443K WETH and a bigger reserve of 235.26K ETH.

The transactions arrive just days after Buterin explained the future of the Ethereum Foundation, and withdrew 16,384 ETH for ecosystem purposes. The current WETH selling happened through CowSwap protocol, the usual approach of both Buterin and the Ethereum Foundation.

Vitalik Buterin sold for philanthropic projects

Some of the sales originating from Buterin’s wallets were used for philanthropic projects. A sale of 211.84 ETH for $500,000 USDC was sent to Kanro, a platform for open-source health projects.

The sale is part of Buterin’s usual liquidations of ETH reserves for donations. In the past week, Buterin has warned he will continue the pattern with personal resources to limit the selling of the Ethereum Foundation reserves.

The recent ETH selling also created worries, as the ETH price dipped below $2,300. However, the sales are small-scale and will have a limited market impact.

In total, Buterin liquidated $830,440 in ETH, angering the community for continuing the liquidations. Buterin has not shown any attempts to support the market price of ETH, instead focusing on long-term goals and ideas. The selling is still debated as a signal on ETH valuations.

Larger whales also sell ETH

While Buterin’s move was notable, much larger whales sold ETH during the latest downturn. As a result, the ETH fear and greed index is down to 20 points, indicating fear.

Trend Research transferred 20K ETH into Binance, as part of a series of transactions to wind down debt. The ETH will most probably be sold, putting extra pressure on the market.

At the same time, another whale kept buying on the spot market. The whale accumulated 33,000 ETH during the dip, in addition to buying CBBTC.

Some of the recent ETH selling may not be a sign of panic by holders. Most long-term ETH holders are trying to stake their assets for passive income, with 4M ETH locked in the validator queue.

However, the recent wave of liquidations may be causing forced selling after the liquidation of leveraged long positions.

Buying pressure for ETH also declined as the token lost the $3,000 level, and may not return before a shift in sentiment.

Get seen where it counts. Advertise in Cryptopolitan Research and reach crypto’s sharpest investors and builders.