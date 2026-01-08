Vitalik Buterin compares Ethereum to BitTorrent and Linux.

Vitalik Buterin has outlined his vision for Ethereum by drawing comparisons with BitTorrent and Linux, framing the blockchain as a system designed to combine decentralization with large-scale, real-world applications.

Buterin stated that these metaphors help explain Ethereum’s long-term direction, particularly its emphasis on autonomy, resilience, and broad adoption without reliance on intermediaries. According to Buterin, Ethereum aims to replicate how BitTorrent distributes data across a peer-to-peer network while maintaining scale, but instead applies those principles to decentralized consensus.

Ethereum as a decentralized base layer

Buterin claimed that the underlying layer of Ethereum is intended to serve as a financial and organizational foundation for an extended period, enabling those who want more autonomy to utilize it. He pointed out that the network should enable people and organizations to utilize its full potential without relying on trusted intermediaries. Simultaneously, he noted that this practice is also compatible with enterprise adoption, using the example of Linux, an open infrastructure widely trusted in large institutions.

He elaborated on the fact that open systems attract lots of enterprises not because of ideology, but to minimize counterparty risks. In this context, the Ethereum feature of being trustless aligns with the efforts by organizations to reduce their dependency on centralized participants. Buterin stated that Ethereum would need to pass what he termed a “walkaway test,” i.e., the system had to be decentralized and not require social coordination or manual intervention to maintain its structure.

Bandwidth, latency, and scaling tradeoffs

Regarding the technical strategy of Ethereum, Buterin wrote that it is cheaper to add bandwidth than latency. He said that scaling systems, such as PeerDAS and zero-knowledge proofs, are possible to grow Ethereum many times larger than the prior designs. He referred to prior research that has shown post-sharding designs increase the practicability of large-scale decentralization.

By contrast, he noted that physically constrained latency reduction methods include the speed of light and the need to serve nodes that are geographically scattered, as are non-large data center nodes. He noted that staking would need to be cost-effective in different locations and that a network requiring decentralization through a few centers would not be economically supported unless it was decentralized.

Buterin claimed that it is possible to achieve moderate improvements in latency without significant trade-offs. He referred to peer-to-peer networking enhancements, including erasure coding, and architecture design that ensures a lower aggregation need. He argued that such measures could reduce confirmation times to the 2-4 second range, which would be several times better than the current state of affairs.

Role of L2s and real-world analogies

Buterin emphasized that Ethereum is not intended to be used as an actual real-time application server across the globe. He referred to the network as the heartbeat of the world, establishing a minimum speed at which faster applications have to be constructed around.

He applied the logic to future applications of artificial intelligence, where, he said, systems running at speeds much higher than human time scales would need localized execution environments. He explained that in these cases, highly localized chains would exist, which might be at the city or building level, providing an Ethereum anchoring layer-2 network.

In his comparison, Buterin revisited BitTorrent as an example of decentralized infrastructure that can be used in both public and private situations. He pointed out that governments, businesses, and other non-profit organizations have transferred big databases, software patches, and government information through BitTorrent technology.

