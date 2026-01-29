🔥 Trade with Pros on Discord → 21 Days Free (No Card)JOIN FREE
Track all markets on TradingView
Ethereum Foundation

Vitalik Buterin and the Ethereum Foundation make plans to bring back the DAO

2 mins read
904589

Contents

1. Vitalik Buterin brings back the DAO with $220M security fund
2. Ethereum DAO to be revived with the efforts of Griff Green
Share link:

In this post:

  • The Ethereum DAO will be revived and funded with 75,000 ETH.
  • The new DAO arrives nearly a decade after the original DAO hack, and will become an entity for on-chain security.
  • Vitalik Buterin, the Ethereum Foundation and project founder Griff Green will stand behind the new DAO.

Vitalik Buterin and the Ethereum Foundation may be in talks to bring back the DAO after nearly a decade. The entity may bring an extra layer of governance to Ethereum. 

The Ethereum DAO is coming back, with support from Vitalik Buterin and the Ethereum Foundation. The governance entity will bring another layer to Ethereum, and will have to navigate a more mature crypto market a decade after dissolving. The DAO contract was first deployed in April 2016. 

The DAO was the original organization based on ETH ownership. Now, the entity will come back as a fund with 75,000 ETH. 

The DAO gave the original model for similar organizations, but it was extremely short-lived. The governance body dissolved after losing 3.6M ETH in a hack. The funds were later returned in a highly disputed hard fork, which, for some, was damaging to the ‘code is law’ ethos of the early Ethereum community. 

After the dissolution of the DAO, the hard fork created Ethereum Classic, which still holds the records of the stolen 3.6M coins. However, ETC is much less valuable and influential compared to ETH. 

See also  Crypto exchange FTX epic comeback plan unveiled

Vitalik Buterin brings back the DAO with $220M security fund

The DAO will be brought back as an entity with the help of the Ethereum Foundation and Vitalik Buterin. In addition to its governance role, the organization will have a $220M security fund for unexpected circumstances. The fund aims to improve Ethereum security at a stage where smart contract exploits are still a regular event. 

The funds and ETH available will be much lower compared to the original DAO, which held over 12.5M ETH. The new DAO will use unclaimed remaining ETH from the original organization to boost security and achieve a form of passive income. 

The proposal arrives at a time when DAOs are rethinking their structure and becoming more centralized. The goal of the new DAO will be to improve governance infrastructure and avoid the mistakes of the original organization. 

Ethereum DAO to be revived with the efforts of Griff Green

The renewed DAO will be relaunched with the efforts of Griff Green, the co-founder of multiple Ethereum ecosystem projects. 

Green called the DAO a new era for Ethereum, extending the focus on network security and protections against exploits. The DAO will distribute funds to security grants and build reserves for its future operations, reported the Unchained podcast.

See also  Steem soft fork freezes $3.2M worth of tokens owned by HIVE users

The 75,000 ETH come from funds that were not claimed following the dissolution of the initial DAO. Of those funds, $13.5M will be directly allocated to security project grants, governed by DAO voting. 

The remaining reserve of 69,420 ETH will be staked on the Beacon chain smart contract, with the potential to further finance security efforts. Based on passive income staking rewards, the DAO may expect up to $8M annually from block producer and fee rewards.

Sharpen your strategy with mentorship + daily ideas - 30 days free access to our trading program

Share link:

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Most read

Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Editor's choice

Loading Editor's Choice articles...
SEARCH
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

- The Crypto newsletter that keeps you ahead -

Markets move fast.

We move faster.

Subscribe to Cryptopolitan Daily and get timely, sharp, and relevant crypto insights straight to your inbox.

  • Breaking news & regulatory updates
  • Expert analysis on market trends
  • No hype, just facts that matter

Join now and
never miss a move.

Get in. Get the facts.
Get ahead.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan