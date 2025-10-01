VisionSys AI partners with Marinade Finance for a $2B Solana Treasury initiative

VisionSys AI Inc. (NASDAQ: VSA) today announced that its subsidiary, Medintel Technology Inc., has entered into a Partnership framework with Marinade Finance to launch a Solana-based digital treasury program valued at up to $2 billion. The partnership aims to acquire and stake Solana (SOL) to fortify VisionSys’s balance sheet, improve liquidity, and generate long-term shareholder value.

The report confirmed that the partnership between Medintel Technologies and Marinade Finance aims to create a $2 billion digital currency reserve. The reserve will utilize Marinade’s expertise and track record in the Solana ecosystem, backed by its support of over 154,000 SOL holders, multiple independent security audits, and community-driven governance.

VisionSys partners with Marinade to build $500M Solana Treasury

🚨BREAKING: Nasdaq-listed VisionSys AI (VSA) has launched an up to $2B Solana treasury initiative in an exclusive partnership with @MarinadeFinance. The first phase targets $500M in $SOL to be acquired and staked within 6 months. pic.twitter.com/C7ei0iB4AX — SolanaFloor (@SolanaFloor) October 1, 2025

According to the announcement, the goal of the first phase is to purchase and invest $500 million in SOL within the next six months. Marinade Finance will serve as VisionSys’s sole ecosystem and staking partner. The tech firm confirmed that, to facilitate its wider integration into the Solana ecosystem, Marinade will supervise staking operations and performance optimization.

Heng Wang, Chief Executive Officer of VisionSys AI Inc., said that the Partnership represents an opportunity to integrate digital assets into the corporate DNA. He added that the partnership establishes VisionSys as a leader in blockchain treasury management powered by AI.

“By leveraging Marinade’s unparalleled expertise, we are not just strengthening our treasury; we are building a foundation for the future.” Heng Wang, Chief Executive Officer at VisionSys AI Inc.

Wang suggested that the foundation involves integrating Solana’s high-performance blockchain with VisionSys’s AI algorithms to explore DeFi solutions and tokenomics models, thereby opening up new possibilities at the intersection of Web3 and AI.

Scott Gralnick, Head of Institutional Growth at Marinade Finance, said they are excited to partner with VisionSys.

SOL surges as more Solana DATs spring up

VisionSys AI Inc. announced yesterday that Hakob Sirounian took over as Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) on September 24, 2025. The tech services company added that the strategic recruitment aims to accelerate the company’s growth in AI-driven products, advance blockchain and decentralized technology efforts to improve operational efficiency.

The VisionSys announcement elaborated that Hakob Sirounian contributes a wealth of knowledge about decentralized finance (DeFi) to the Solana ecosystem. The announcement stated that Sirounian served as an Automated Market Maker and liquidity provider on platforms including Meteora, Orca, and Raydium, and was an early-stage backer of Solana.

“I am thrilled to join VisionSys AI Inc. and contribute to its mission of integrating AI and blockchain to create transformative solutions.”



Hakob Sirounian– Chief Strategy Officer at VisionSys

According to VisionSys, Sirounian will lead the firm’s long-term strategy, focusing on blockchain adoption and ecosystem partnerships. Sironian stated that he will drive strategic initiatives that position VisionSys as a leader in intelligent systems and foster meaningful partnerships within the blockchain ecosystem.

Helius Medical Technologies raised more than $500 million on September 15, led by Pantera and Summer Capital, to launch a Solana treasury company.SOL will serve as the Company’s primary treasury reserve asset. According to Helius Technologies, Solana has historically been the fastest-growing blockchain, leading the industry in transaction revenue and processing more than 3,500 transactions per second.

SOL/TetherUS (SOLUSDT) is trading on Binance at $218.07, up +9.39 (+4.50%) from the previous close of 208.68 USDT. The intraday range has been between $206.31 and $221.00 USDT. The trading volume reached 3.51M SOL. The pair began today’s session at 208.68 USDT and continued to move strongly upward.

VSA shares closed the previous session at $3.44, dropping to $1.49. Today, the price fell more than 56% in early trading. The stock’s intraday range extended from $1.26 to $2.91, resulting in a $1.65 profit that pushed the market value to $99.94 million. The trading volume jumped beyond the norm of $107.48k.

Get up to $30,050 in trading rewards when you join Bybit today