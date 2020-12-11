TL:DR Breakdown

Token ecosystem VIMworld announced earlier today that the company had been awarded the Blockchain Game Contribution Award at the fifth annual Golden Gyro Awards, one of the most prestigious gaming awards in China.

The company announced their success on Twitter, and dedicated their victory to their supportive fan base. They also encouraged users to ‘stay tuned’ for updates.

VIM: Virtually Integrated Metadata.

VIMWorld is a game built upon blockchain technologies. Produced by the 8Hours Foundation and running on the 8Hours ecosystem, the game allows players to collect, battle, and trade VIMs (characters or objects in the game world.)

‘At VIMworld, we’ve been working relentlessly in pursuit of our vision to deliver the next generation of social, gaming and collectible ecosystem.’

The victor was decided after a round of scrutiny from judges, who scrutinised the technical achievements and background of the company, this was followed by a public vote.

The victory will likely see increased prestige around the VIMworld brand as well as increased exposure to gaming markets in Asia. VIMworld is the fifth game to win the award, joining an impressive line up, including Honor of Kings, one of the world’s most popular IOS games.

The 8Hours Foundation

VIMWorld is the brainchild of the 8Hours Foundation, who provide the world’s first blockchain enabled home gaming console. The company claims an earnest desire to bring people together using blockchain tech.

‘We found that the best way to foster social bonds is simply by spending an average of 8 hours a week interacting with each other, and so we set out to the most meaningful experiences there is social play. By creating a new environment that blends physical board games and digital possibilities, we propel social play into the 21st century.’

Whilst blockchain tech is no stranger to gaming, having much success in the realm of gambling, it is certainly unusual to see a system aimed at younger audiences, the website features images of children playing some of these games. It will be interesting to see if other companies follow in the footsteps of VIMworld.