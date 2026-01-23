Vietnam fines TikTok over tech data and consumer rule breaches.

Vietnamese regulators have fined TikTok, the popular short-form video platform owned by China’s ByteDance, approximately 880 million dong (about $33,516) for misleading consumers about its business relationships and violating consumer protection and data privacy rules.

A statement on the Vietnam Competition Commission’s website noted that TikTok lacked a mechanism to facilitate the exercise of user privacy rights regarding data used for commercial purposes, such as advertising. Apart from these claims, the statement also noted that the social media platform failed to give specific users the right to submit complaints or address issues.

Vietnam’s action comes amid heightened enforcement of data privacy and consumer rights rules, which took effect with the country’s new Personal Data Protection Law and updated regulatory decrees in early 2026. These laws require platforms to obtain clear, informed consent from users before collecting or using personal information, including basic details (such as phone numbers and names) and more sensitive data, such as location and online behavior.

Vietnam tightens rules on social media lawbreakers

The move underscores Vietnam’s strict enforcement of laws governing social media platforms. Following the announcement, individuals raised concerns about TikTok’s practices. Responding to these claims, the social media platform affirmed that it has begun implementing changes in line with the authority’s proposals.

The firm declared its commitment to establishing a transparent business and shopping environment, while strictly adhering to local regulations for social media platforms and adopting a customer-centric approach.

Meanwhile, it is worth noting that TikTok is not the first company to face a severe fine. Earlier, Vietnamese regulators imposed a fine of around 810 million dong on the VNG Group, a major Vietnamese technology company that manages Zalo, a widely known messaging app in the country.

This was after the commission discovered that VNG failed to provide consumers with an option to object to the use of their personal data, particularly by businesses, or decide to what extent this information could be used, following complaints raised by users.

In response to these complaints, sources stated that the commission requested complete details on Zalo’s data usage and collection policies from VNG in late December, citing a statement on the government’s website.

As of now, VNG is working together with the commission to assess and revise its policies. Nonetheless, when reporters reached out to the company for more information, the company declined to respond.

For TikTok, this is the second time it has found itself in trouble with Vietnamese regulators, after facing a backlash in 2023 for failing to restrict content that violated local laws.

TikTok finally seals a long-awaited deal in the US

While this legal battle continues, recent reports indicate that TikTok and its Chinese parent, ByteDance Ltd., have finally completed a long-awaited deal to transfer significant portions of their US operations to investors based in the country. With this move in place, officials of the social media platform expressed their belief that TikTok’s future is now secure in the United States and were excited that a nationwide ban would not be imposed.

On the other hand, sources close to the situation revealed that the company has officially established a US-based entity with three managing investors: Oracle Corp., private equity firm Silver Lake Management LLC, and investment company MGX, based in Abu Dhabi.

Following this move, several changes were implemented. To begin with, TikTok’s Chief Executive Officer, Shou Chew, who will continue to oversee ByteDance’s top-tier assets globally, will join the board. Adam Presser, who was assigned to lead TikTok’s operations and trust and safety efforts, will now assume the role of CEO of the American venture.

This sale of TikTok marks the end of a years-long struggle that entailed politics and regulations, which earlier threatened to close the app completely in the US amid rising concerns about national security.

