VerticalCrypto Art presents: PROOF OF PEOPLE – London’s first NFT Festival powered by Tezos

VerticalCrypto Art is pleased to announce ‘Proof of People’, London’s first immersive three-day festival showcasing art, fashion and music through the lens of the metaverse culture and NFT-backed technology, held at the iconic London venue Fabric from July 6-8.

“‘Proof of People’ is a curatorial exploration of the autonomy of the person in the artistic process. The three-day festival will empower attendees to experience how the individuality of their actions shape creative and artistic outputs from world renowned artists such as Kevin Abosch, Mario Klingemann, Sofia Crespo, world renowned DJ Richie Hawtin, and many more”, shared Micol Ap, Founder & CEO, VerticalCrypto Art.

‘Proof of People’, July 6-8 at Fabric London, will develop a curatorial trajectory stemming from the now-legendary ‘ Proof of Work ’ (2018) group exhibition at Schinkel Pavillon, in Berlin, the ‘ Proof of Stake ’ (2021) project at Kunstverein Hamburg, both curated by Simon Denny, and the ‘ Proof of Art ’ (2021) exhibition at Francisco Carolinum in Linz, Austria.

“The blockchain has introduced a new mechanism by which the experience of the person can now be captured and memorialised into a single, fleeting, powerful, non-fungible moment. ‘Proof of People’ seeks to prove the invaluable and important role of the person in art and culture. The person creates the experience, the value; art and culture is devoid of meaning without proof of people.” – Micol Ap, Founder & CEO, VerticalCrypto Art.

The NFT festival ‘Proof of People’ will showcase over 50 artists from around the globe, multi sensory experiences built on the energy-efficient Tezos blockchain, live music performances, and a digital fashion showroom. VerticalCrypto Art will also present a curated programme of panel talks with leading voices in art, fashion and technology and workshops running throughout the event. Throughout the three-day festival, leading generative art platform, fx(hash) will host a hackathon focused on improvements and new features for Tezos-based NFT applications. The hackathon will begin Wednesday, July 6 and winners will be announced on Friday, July 8.

The three-day festival will include projects and performances from:

Richie Hawtin and his associated company Pixelynx will be curating a music night Thursday 7 July, including a unique DJ set from Richie Hawtin premiering a unique live minting audio-visual performance. A full list of guest music and visual artists will be announced shortly.

TheVERSEVERSE will present artificial intelligence-generated poetry on two related, interactive installations – ‘VERSES BY VERSA’, a live-minting performance powered by Artificial Intelligence; and ‘THE LISTENING ROOM’, a screen-free zone for poetic contemplation . The works celebrate the diversity of poetry on the blockchain, explore how new technologies are empowering language artists across many mediums, and invite new readers into the metaverse.

‘Life in a Box’ by Cadie Desbiens is an augmented reality (AR) project, which will explore the intimacy of the poorly housed, through a series of virtual sculptures, exploring the housing situation of 3 different housing situations: the house, the coffin and the van.

SUTUVERSE will present ‘NEONZ’ AR filter, the third instalment of the Sutuverse (Sutu’s own metaverse). Combining web3 with AR, it will dynamically load any one of the 10000 Neonz in Real-time, as a face filter to the image of the participant standing in front of the monitor.

Performance artist duo, Operator, will present the second lot of their Privacy Collection – a year long NFT series based on their Lumen-prize winning immersive installation. In this work, the viewer’s face becomes the basis for an anonymised portrait, using an on-chain generative process.

Additionally, DRESSX will present a digital fashion with an AR try-on showroom offering a genderfluid capsule collection of garments which can be bought as NFTs. Friends with Benefits DAO will present a music takeover night. fx(hash) will present Generative art live minting with artwork installations created as part of the ‘ Chance Encounters in New Mediums ’ Tezos exhibition at this year’s Art Basel. Gen22 Collection, a generative fashion capsule collection personalised and completely unique for each user, will present a live minting exhibit.

The curated programme of talks and panels will include the highlighted events and additional participants below:

In conversation with the artists about AI hosted by Alex Estorick with Mario Klingemann, Sasha Stiles, Sofia Crespo, Feileacan, and Ross Godwin.

What is shifting in music, art and fashion with web3? Hosted by Micol Ap with Dani Loftus, Chris Reed, Sam J, Chanel Verdault.

Mario Klingemann, Arthur Breitman, Misan Harriman, Miss Al Simpson, Robness, Anika Meier, Holly Wood, Brendan Dawes, Dani Loftus, Chris Reed, Sam J, Chanel Verdault, Esmay Luckhille, India Price, Annka Kultys, Seth Goldstein, ciphrd, Marcelo Sorari, Iskra Velitchkova, Anna Lucia, KRPDM DAO, Lonliboy, Alex Maraccini, Robert Alice, Robert Norton, Richie Hawtin, Agoria, Kenza Kouari, Joe Kennedy, Josef O’Connor, Roxy Fata, Kate Vass, James Joseph, Charli Cohen, James Mack, Matthew Drinkwater, Alex Estorick, Sam Spike, Kenza Zouari, Alex Zhang, Chanel Verdult, Valerie Whitacre, Matthew Plummer Fernandez, Ana Maria Caballero, Elizabeth Bigger, Julien Rosilio, and more.

