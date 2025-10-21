Cloud data firm Veeam to acquire Securiti AI for $1.73B

Cloud data firm Veeam has unveiled plans to acquire Securiti AI in a $1.73 billion cash and stock settlement deal, marking its largest acquisition to date. The deal is pending regulatory approvals and is expected to close in early December, merging Veeam’s backup and recovery with Securiti’s AI data governance.

Veeam announced in a press release on Tuesday that merging the two systems will help organizations understand, recover, secure, and unlock the value of AI-driven data management. The cloud data firm’s team added that unifying both systems brings together data resilience with DSPM (Data Security Posture Management), governance, AI trust, and privacy across SaaS, hybrid, and multi-cloud platforms.

Veeam explained that the partnership eliminates the challenges of managing fragmented data across SaaS, backups, applications, endpoints, and clouds. CDOs, CIOs, and CISOs will manage, understand, and secure their data from a unified dashboard. Veeam estimates that 80%-90% of AI projects fail due to data-related issues, including permissions, accuracy, identity, lineage, and privacy. Combining Veeam and Securiti will help mitigate these trade-offs from a single command center.

Eswaran says it is a new era for data

Veeam’s CEO, Anand Eswaran, said the partnership ushers in a new era for data. He believes it is no longer about protecting data from unforeseen disasters and cyber threats; it is also about identifying data to ensure transparent and trusted governance. The executive asserted that the above is the single most critical factor in failed AI projects, adding that combining Veeam and Securiti helps drive new business value.

Meanwhile, Security AI’s CEO, Rehan Jalil, believes that enterprise AI is impossible without data security. He claimed that Securiti solves this and ensures safe AI and data usage.

“If you want to apply enterprise AI, it is not possible without data security…You cannot if you cannot guarantee that the enterprise proprietary data is going to be safe with AI agents.” –Rehan Jalil, CEO of Securiti

The former founder of Elastica also pointed out that Securiti AI is the pioneer of the Data Command Center, which unifies data security and intelligence controls across the hybrid multi-cloud platform. Its extensible built-in agentic framework automates critical functions for data intelligence, while its Gencore AI module powers safe enterprise AI search.

Stringfellow claims the partnership bridges the security-compliance gap

Paul Stringfellow, the Senior Analyst, Security & Risk at GigaOm, said integrating Veeam and Securiti represents a transformation in how organizations approach the protection and governance of their AI-driven data. He added that these platforms bridge the gap between security, resilience, and compliance. They enable organizations to achieve a context-rich and comprehensive understanding of their data.

Stringfellow also believes that this collaboration enables the identification of important data, its utilization, and the users behind it, as well as the reasons for it. He pointed out that these are critical insights for applying effective and precise controls that defend against risks.

The analyst also claimed that AI is only as reliable as the data upon which it is built. He emphasized that combining both solutions safeguards sensitive data and prevents unauthorized access to AI models. It also strengthens the ability to detect and mitigate risks while maintaining regulatory compliance and privacy.

Stringfellow said unifying data resilience and security addresses the challenge of protecting data in intelligent environments. He added that this enables organizations to harness the power of AI confidently.

Veeam also explained that it will continue to offer Securiti AI’s Data Command Center alongside its existing products and will announce the new upgraded capabilities soon. Securiti’s Jalil will join Veeam as President of Security and AI upon the deal’s closure in December.

Jalil founded Elastica, which was acquired by Blue Coat for $280 million, before Symantec acquired the joint company for $4.7 billion. He previously founded WiChorus, which was acquired by Tellabs for $180 million.

