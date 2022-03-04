Miami, United States, 4th March, 2022, Chainwire

Early Investors include Huobi, the World’s Leading Bitcoin and Ethereum Platform, GHAF Capital, and Polygon Studios.

VAST, the multimedia NFT marketplace that dropped the first-ever NFT sitcom featuring Snoop Dogg and The Harlem Globetrotters, is pleased to announce the completion of their strategic private investment round with leading blockchain venture capital firms: GHAF Capital, NGC Ventures, Skyman Ventures, Infinity Ventures Crypto, and Spartan Protocol.

The backers for VAST are made up of leading visionaries in the blockchain space with portfolios that have helped form the backbone of defi solutions. Initial seed investors include Huobi Ventures, Polygon Studios, HyperEdge Capital, GHAF Capital, SL2 Capital, PrimeBlock Ventures, GBV Capital, NGC, Spartan, IVC, Skyman Ventures, LD Capital, and Quantstamp.

“We are incredibly grateful to our investors for supporting the future of VAST,” says Michael Jurkovac, VAST co-founder and CEO. “With their help, we are providing amazing opportunities and experiences for creators and the fans who support them.”

The completion of this raise enables VAST to put the finishing touches on their next product, VAST 2.0, the first-ever “Engage to Earn” decentralized NFT platform, also known as EngageFi™. With VAST 2.0, creators can drop NFTs that will deliver direct value to fans who engage with their content. Details about VAST 2.0 will be announced in the coming weeks.

“As the metaverse phenomenon grows, the potential for VAST, which is creating a celebrity metaverse, is huge,” Sandeep Nailwal, co-founder and COO of Polygon says. The exciting news about this private round comes on the heels of VAST, built on leading decentralized blockchain Polygon, securing a credit card integration onto their platform, the first for any platform on Polygon. With this new integration, VAST users can purchase MATIC, Polygon’s digital currency, directly with their credit card to purchase NFTs.

“VAST is one of the most exciting investments I’ve made in the past three years,” says Hubertus Thonhauser, partner at GHAF Capital and Chairman of The Tezos Foundation Council. “I can’t wait to see this platform,which cares so much about creating a better economy for artists, build a new rewards-ecosystem including creators, collectors, and media.”

ABOUT VAST

VAST is the first premium multimedia delivery platform for buying and selling highly collectible NFTs. VAST was developed to help Creators, Influencers, and Brands build deeper engagement with their social network by launching NFT-Enhanced Content through online channels they own and control. To date, VAST has generated over 5 billion audited media impressions for content on their platform from some of the top media sites around the world – including ESPN, Vogue, Vanity Fair, GQ, Architectural Digest, and Harper’s Bazaar.

