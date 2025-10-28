Global investment manager VanEck on Tuesday filed its sixth S-1/a Amendment with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for its proposed Solana ETF. According to the filing, the firm seeks a 0.30% sponsor fee waiver for the first 3 months on the initial $1 billion assets under management (AUM).

The filing also confirms that the firm requests that staking provider fees be waived. VanEck is expected to seek 400,000 shares of its stock at $25 each as the seed basket, which will allow registration to take effect.

Solana ETFs set to launch this week

#Solana Spot ETF Update: @vaneck_us files their 6th S-1/a Ammendment to their Vaneck Solana ETF. Changes: – The filing status changed to "effective".

– The fee changed to 0.3% IMO: @BitwiseInvest @vaneck_us and @Grayscale Solana ETFs go live this week possibly tomorrow 9am… pic.twitter.com/IcLgvJeXB9 — MartyParty (@martypartymusic) October 27, 2025

VanEck’s Amendment no.6 involves specific praising adjustments within the filing. The revisions to the application document aim to address feedback and clarify details requested by the SEC.

Although the amendments are seemingly minor, they reflect an ongoing dialogue between the global asset manager and the regulatory body. The recent amendment also demonstrates VanEck’s commitment to meeting all the requirements by the SEC for the approval of a spot Solana ETF. The amendment follows complex regulatory frameworks, which ensure all legal and compliance aspects are fully covered before the VanEck spot Solana ETF can be offered to the public.

The approval for VanExk’s spot Solana ETF has stalled since the federal government shut down on October 1. However, the SEC is still operating under limited capacity. The SEC’s approval of the first U.S. spot Bitcoin ETF in January last year paved the way for other ETFs to be listed and traded by firms including BlackRock, Grayscale, Bitwise, ARK Investment, 21Shares, WisdomTree, Fidelity, Valkyrie, VanEck, Hashdex, Invesco Galaxy, and Franklin Templeton.

Approximately 16 ETFs were awaiting SEC approval this month, linked to various altcoins, including SOL, LTC, and Dogecoin. Thomas Uhm, Chief Operating Officer of Solana-based liquid staking and MEV protocol Jito, revealed that Solana ETF approvals are just the beginning.

“We’re already working with tier 1 investment banks on products related to these ETFs and on accumulation strategies using staked Solana ETF options.”

-Thomas Uhm, COO of Jito.

Other Solana institutions are also showing interest in SOL, with Bitwise and Canary Capital confirming their individual Solana ETFs will debut on October 28 amid weeks of regulatory uncertainty. Bitwise’s head of research, Ryan Rasmussen, revealed the firm’s SOL ETF, denoted by the ticker BSOL, signaling an institutional gateway into the Solana ecosystem.

Bitwise’s Solana Staking ETF aims to leverage SOL’s 7% average staking reward rate, while targeting 100% of assets staked. The investment firm also revealed that staking will be via Bitwise Onchain Solutions, powered by Helius Labs, with 0% fees and a waiver for a limited period. Bitwise acknowledged that Solna is a key platform for enabling capital markets to come on-chain.

Grayscale has also revealed its SOL ETF under the ticker GSOL, arguing that it’s the U.S.’s largest publicly traded spot Solana fund. The fund already offers exposure to Solana in certain U.S. brokerage accounts, featuring staking capabilities. Hong Kong also debuted its first Solana ETF on Monday, making Asia’s first SOL fund.

SOL’s price surges amid ETF approvals

At the time of publication, Solana is trading at $202.34, up more than 1.16% in the last 24 hours. SOL has surged by 3.62% in the last 7 days, driven by the anticipation of Solana ETF approvals this week.

Crypto analyst Marty Party projected that Solana will climb higher following the launch of the Solana ETFs. He called out Binance for price manipulation, noting that the exchange had sold high-leverage long positions with resulting liquidations. The crypto analyst also alleged that Binance will use market makers to wash trade the price lower and liquidate late longs.

Cryptopolitan reported earlier that Canary Capital submitted 8-As on Monday for Litecoin and HBAR ETFs, joining the race to establish altcoin funds before the end of the year. Both funds are also expected to launch this week, with a management fee of 0.95%. The Litecoin ETF will trade under the ticker LTCC, while the Hedera ETF will trade under the ticker HBR.

Join a premium crypto trading community free for 30 days - normally $100/mo.