FREE REPORT: A New Way to Earn Passive Income in 2025 DOWNLOAD
Track all markets on TradingView
JitoSOL

VanEck files for an S-1 application for a JitoSOL ETF

3 mins read
790256
VanEck files for an S-1 application for a JitoSOL ETF

Contents

1. The future risks attached to JitoSOL
2. VanEck’s S-1 filing joins other 7 issuers
Share link:

In this post:

  • VanEck has filed with the US SEC to launch the first-ever spot Solana ETF fully backed by liquid staking tokens. 
  • These rewards earned may be counted as income for US federal income tax purposes. 
  • According to industry experts, approval odds are as high as 95% for standard spot Solana ETFs, but staked or LST-linked proposals may face additional scrutiny. 

VanEck has filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to launch the first-ever spot Solana exchange-traded fund (ETF) fully backed by liquid staking tokens. The JitoSol ETF is in partnership with Jito Labs.

According to a Form S-1 filed by VanEck Digital Assets on August 22, the proposed JitoSOL ETF aims to track JitoSOL’s price. This represents ownership of staked SOL tokens plus accumulated staking rewards.

The fund will be structured to expose investors to SOL and staking yields through traditional brokerage accounts.  It follows the SEC’s recent guidance stating that certain liquid staking activities are not securities transactions and therefore do not require registration.

The future risks attached to JitoSOL 

JitoSOL may be subject to community-determined penalties for validator misbehavior, or slashing, on the underlying SOL. If the Trust’s JitoSOL is affected by such slashing losses on the underlying SOL, the stored SOL may not get as many staking rewards. This could cause the price of JitoSOL to go down.

As earlier reported by Cryptopolitan, Marinade Finance slashed and restaked 340,000 SOL, removing validators from its list. The process is not entirely detailed to mainstream finance regulators, and the SEC will have to research the conditions of staking and slashing.

Also, because JitoSOL is based on protocol-based liquid staking activities, the Trust expects to earn certain staking rewards through its ownership of JitoSOL. These rewards may be counted as income for US federal income tax purposes. 

See also  SWIFT is testing XRP and HBAR for blockchain-based cross-border payments

There will always be only one JitoSOL Custodian and one additional JitoSOL custodian in possession of and in charge of the private keys for any JitoSOL. Some risks come with staking on the Solana Network because SOL is given to validators.  

The sponsor of the ETF may sometimes sell JitoSOL to cover two things: to provide cash to participants who are redeeming their shares, and to pay for certain expenses that the sponsor itself doesn’t cover. These sales may be handled with the help of liquidity providers or the custodian holding the JitoSOL. The ETF’s JitoSOL will be kept with a third-party custodian, which carries insurance protection.

However, this insurance may not fully cover all potential losses. If the Trust’s JitoSOL were lost or stolen, there’s a chance that neither the Trust, its custodians, nor any related parties would be legally responsible for reimbursing investors. In addition, the Transfer Agent will manage and process the creation and redemption of share “baskets” (large blocks of ETF shares).

VanEck’s S-1 filing joins other 7 issuers

According to Jito Labs, the filing has taken 8 months working with the SEC to design a clear framework for bringing staking-based products into the traditional financial market.

Also, the clarification was issued under the SEC’s Project Crypto initiative, which seeks to modernize rules around activities like staking, custody, and token distribution. The effort could pave the way for approval of crypto-linked products, including Ethereum ETFs that incorporate staking.

See also  South Korea's big four banks to meet Circle over stablecoin issuance

This is important because regulators have often been cautious about staking, especially liquid staking, because it comes with extra risks. The filing shows that there may be a path forward for ETFs that include staking mechanisms.

Still, besides VanEck’s S-1 filing, at least seven other issuers are actively pursuing spot Solana ETFs. This includes major firms like Grayscale, VanEck, Bitwise, Canary, Franklin Templeton, Fidelity, and CoinShares.

All await SEC approval with a key decision window opening by October 2025. According to industry experts, approval odds are as high as 95% for standard spot Solana ETFs. Also, recent amendments to filings and high approval probability show optimism, but staked or LST-linked proposals may face additional scrutiny. 

Join Bybit now and claim a $50 bonus in minutes

Share link:

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Most read

Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Editor's choice

Loading Editor's Choice articles...

Sign up and stay on the top

Stay informed with Cryptopolitan’s newsletters — delivered straight to your inbox.

subscribe

Your gateway to web3.

top section
Learn
Company
Our products
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

Copyright 2025 Cryptopolitan

SEARCH
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

- The Crypto newsletter that keeps you ahead -

Markets move fast.

We move faster.

Subscribe to Cryptopolitan Daily and get timely, sharp, and relevant crypto insights straight to your inbox.

  • Breaking news & regulatory updates
  • Expert analysis on market trends
  • No hype, just facts that matter

Join now and
never miss a move.

Get in. Get the facts.
Get ahead.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan