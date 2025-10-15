🔥 14 Days Free → Join Our Discord Trading Room GET ACCESS
Track all markets on TradingView
Foxconn

Valuation dispute, high debt pile stall Foxconn’s two-year pursuit of German group stake

2 mins read
836630

Contents

1. Debt burden and valuation mismatch
2. Foxconn’s EV ambitions tested
3. New direction for ZF and industry pressures
Share link:

In this post:

  • Foxconn’s $1.5 billion bid for a stake in ZF Group’s powertrain unit hit a wall after due diligence revealed a negative equity value.
  • JPMorgan’s review showed Division E’s debt was 90% higher than expected, driven by nearly $1.1 billion in pension liabilities.
  • The stalled deal marks a major setback for Foxconn’s push to expand its electric vehicle footprint in Europe.

Foxconn’s two-year effort to acquire a major stake in a key unit of German auto supplier ZF Group has hit a wall after due diligence conducted by its advisor, JPMorgan, revealed a wide valuation gap and a higher-than-expected debt.

Per documents reviewed by Reuters, Foxconn’s due diligence concluded that ZF’s powertrain technology division, known internally as Division E, was worth between $1.74 billion and €2.5 billion, far below the $2.9 billion figure previously discussed. 

More strikingly, the unit’s equity value was found to be negative, compared with an earlier estimate of $1.5 billion. A comment in the internal materials reportedly read: “No deal if equity value is negative.”

Debt burden and valuation mismatch

The due diligence uncovered that Division E’s net debt was almost 90% higher than expected, reaching $4.9 billion, according to the JPMorgan document titled Project Verde – Discussion Materials. A significant portion of that debt, nearly $1.1 billion, reportedly came from previously underestimated pension liabilities. 

Foxconn and ZF had been exploring a potential investment under which the Taiwanese company would inject around $1.5 billion to buy a stake in the division if its equity valuation reached $3 billion, a structure outlined in a ZF document dated February 2025.

According to the findings, ZF has been struggling under a heavy debt load from past acquisitions. 

See also  Apple stock faces pressure after Jefferies lowers price target on weaker outlook

Foxconn’s EV ambitions tested

Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry, has been trying to replicate its success in electronics manufacturing in the automotive world. The company has identified electric vehicles as a pillar of future growth and wants to capture a sizeable part of the global EV market.

Foxconn has launched several ventures to anchor itself in the EV ecosystem, but progress has been uneven. In July, Foxconn sold a former factory in the U.S. that it initially acquired in 2022 for EV production. Also, its partnership with China’s Geely to provide contract manufacturing has shown little movement. 

Nonetheless, Foxconn continues to push forward through partnerships in Asia.

However, in May, it signed a memorandum of understanding with Mitsubishi Motors through its subsidiary Foxtron Vehicle Technologies to develop and supply an electric model to be built by Taiwan’s Yulon Motor and launched in Oceania in 2026. It also struck an agreement with Mitsubishi Fuso in August to collaborate on zero-emission buses.

Last year, Foxconn reportedly acquired 50% shares in ZF Chassis Modules, the ZF Group’s chassis systems maker for passenger cars.

However, the stalled ZF transaction is a setback in the company’s effort to secure a strong foothold in Europe’s automotive supply chain.

New direction for ZF and industry pressures

While the equity sale may be off the table, ZF is reportedly still in talks with Foxconn and other potential partners about possible partnerships that are focused on specific technologies within Division E.

See also  Google bets $10B on data center in southern India

The difficulties encountered in the Foxconn negotiations highlight a major strain across Europe’s automotive supply industry, where suppliers face heavy investment needs to transition from combustion technology to electrification, thanks to emissions rules they have to comply with. 

Many are also grappling with legacy costs, including pensions and restructuring charges, that complicate their capital strategies, as seen in the case of ZF.

The latest findings are quite damning for ZF, and it has raised questions about its ability to manage leverage, as its high debt levels could constrain future investment and make asset sales harder to execute without major discounts.

Don’t just read crypto news. Understand it. Subscribe to our newsletter. It's free.

Share link:

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Most read

Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Editor's choice

Loading Editor's Choice articles...
SEARCH
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

- The Crypto newsletter that keeps you ahead -

Markets move fast.

We move faster.

Subscribe to Cryptopolitan Daily and get timely, sharp, and relevant crypto insights straight to your inbox.

  • Breaking news & regulatory updates
  • Expert analysis on market trends
  • No hype, just facts that matter

Join now and
never miss a move.

Get in. Get the facts.
Get ahead.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan