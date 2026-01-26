🔥 Trade with Pros on Discord → 21 Days Free (No Card)JOIN FREE
FCA

DeFi Technologies’ Valour gains FCA nod to sell yield-bearing crypto ETPs on LSE

DeFi Technologies' Valour gains FCA nod to sell yield-bearing crypto ETPs on LSE

1. What products is Valour bringing to UK retail investors?
2. Product launch made possible by a change in regulation
In this post:

  • Valour has secured FCA approval to offer yield-bearing, physically backed Bitcoin and Ethereum staking ETPs to UK retail investors via the LSE starting January 26.
  • The two products, 1Valour Bitcoin Physical Staking ETP and 1Valour Ethereum Physical Staking ETP, embed staking rewards directly into NAV.
  • The launch was enabled by the FCA’s October 2025 decision to lift its long-standing ban on retail access to crypto ETPs.

Valour, a subsidiary of Nasdaq-listed DeFi Technologies, has received regulatory approval from the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to offer yield-bearing cryptocurrency exchange-traded products to retail investors through the London Stock Exchange (LSE).

Valour has previously launched products on LSE for professional investors. It has an asset-backed Ethereum Physical Staking ETP for professional investors and also reportedly has the record for the world’s first physically backed Bitcoin Staking ETP.

What products is Valour bringing to UK retail investors?

The approval, which takes effect on January 26, enables UK retail investors to gain exposure to two physically backed staking products, which are the 1Valour Bitcoin Physical Staking ETP and the 1Valour Ethereum Physical Staking ETP. 

Both products incorporate staking yields into their net asset value, allowing investors to benefit from blockchain validation rewards through traditional brokerage accounts.

“This is a major milestone for Valour and DeFi Technologies as we continue expanding access to regulated digital asset investment products,” said Johan Wattenström, CEO and chairman of DeFi Technologies. “The UK is one of the world’s most important financial markets, and these approvals broaden our ability to serve UK retail investors with transparent, exchange-listed products.”

Product launch made possible by a change in regulation

The launch follows the FCA’s decision in October 2025 to lift a ban on retail access to crypto exchange-traded notes that had been in place since January 2021. The original prohibition was imposed over concerns about extreme price volatility and inadequate investor protections in the nascent crypto market.

The revised framework, which permits retail sales from October 20, 2025, requires that products be limited to Bitcoin or Ether, and they should be physically backed and hold crypto assets in cold storage with regulated custodians.

From April 6, 2026, crypto ETPs will be reclassified from Stocks and Shares Individual Savings Accounts (ISAs) to Innovative Finance ISAs in the UK.

However, these products are not covered by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme, leaving investors exposed to issuer and market risks.

UK authorities are expected to implement a comprehensive crypto regulatory regime by October 25, 2027, which could further standardize oversight and potentially expand the range of permissible products and services.

While the immediate focus is on Bitcoin and Ethereum products, there are some who believe that the regulation will later evolve to accommodate additional digital assets to gain approval over time, provided they meet stringent custody, transparency, and investor protection standards.

