USDD Announces Cash Prize Giveaway with Travala

USDD has announced a $900 prize giveaway with Travala . There will be three lucky winners earning $300 each in travel credits. In case you didn’t know, USDD can be used on Travala.com to book millions of travel experiences around the world.

Here’s how to enter to win:

Follow @usddio & @travalacom on Twitter Like and retweet the post about the giveaway Tag travel buddies

Since its launch in 2017 as a modest start-up, Travala.com is the top blockchain-based travel booking platform serving thousands of clients globally. Travala.com’s objective is to integrate decentralized technology with making travel reservations online in order to allow accessibility for everyone and everywhere. Their vision is to see censorship-resistant, peer-to-peer transactions via open-source technology that’s managed by users.

Established in May 2022 through the TRON DAO Reserve , USDD is significantly different from other stablecoins in the crypto industry. It’s the first over-collateralized decentralized stablecoin, now with over $2 billion collateral backing the $792 million worth of USDD tokens in circulation. The vision for USDD is to provide a decentralized financial services ecosystem for everyone, especially those without access to the US dollar and banking systems utilizing it. The TRON DAO Reserve aims to safeguard the overall blockchain industry and crypto market, prevent panic trading caused by extreme events, and mitigate severe and long-term economic downturns. They saw USDD as one of the essential elements toward that end.

The total market cap of stablecoins on the TRON network is continuing to grow, paving the way for more developers to utilize them in their own projects. Travala is one of the many amazing projects seizing this opportunity to leverage stablecoins for the benefit of their users. USDD aims to continue positioning itself for further utility in hopes of a more decentralized, equitable world.

About USDD

USDD is an over-collateralized decentralized stablecoin launched collaboratively by the TRON DAO Reserve and top-tier mainstream blockchain institutions. The USDD protocol runs on the TRON network , is connected to Ethereum and BNB Chain through the BTTC cross-chain protocol, and will be accessible across more blockchains in the future. USDD is pegged to the US Dollar through TRX under a Linked Exchange Rate System (LERS) and maintains its price stability under the guidance of the TRON DAO Reserve. It enables access to a stable and decentralized digital dollar system that in turn assures financial liberty for everyone.

