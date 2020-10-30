USA Verizon will use blockchain in its product ‘Full Transparency’ to verify news for customers.

USA telecom giant uses blockchain to foster newsroom transparency



USA Verizon will use blockchain as a weapon to verify the news. ‘Full Transparency’ will be a product that ensures customers can trust their news.

The news came out in a press release today that what makes the Verizon technology powerful is how easily it verifies information from external sources.



The chief of communications at Verizon, Jim Gerace, said that the company is excited to innovate the market by bringing in a product that promotes transparency. Mr. Gerace explains that the core of the product is accountability and trust.



The communications lead encourages a global embrace to the product because it is responsive to the call for blockchain use and more transparency.

One hiccup is that any people that go into the Verizon newsroom would not be able to use the technology to verify any infographics, images and videos.

The power of blockchain and Verizon

Blockchain’s reputation of being consistent, reliable and secure is what landed it the new gig.

Using Blockchain technology, Verizon will be able to keep account of the changes added to news releases.



The changes the Verizon app will monitor range from minor spelling, grammar and statistics.

Verizon has been utilising blockchain since 2017 when they contributed $233 billion to startup Filament. By September 2019 it had exclusive rights to Blockchain SIM cards and this year it introduced many other Blockchain security services.