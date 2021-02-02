TL;DR Breakdown

Cynthia Lumis to hold financial innovation caucus to educate other legislators

US treasury secretary open-minded to Btcoin

Cynthia Lumis, a pioneer Bitcoin hodler among legislators in the US, is set to float a financial innovation caucus to educate other senators on Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

The senator announced in an interview with Anthony Pompliano. The US senator expressed optimism saying she hopes it is a springboard to expose members about Bitcoin specifically and other crypto opportunities and innovation in blockchain.

She noted that the training would first debunk false narratives about digital assets and cryptos being used for money laundering and other illegals. She noted that Chainalysis research reveals that crypto crimes are small compared to criminal activity with cash.

The US senator also said, recently, she had a conversation with treasury secretary Janet Yellen whose comment regarding crypto illegal financing caused concerns about incoming regulatory crackdown.

However, she played down any concerns from the crypto community, noting that the treasury secretary has an open mind about cryptocurrencies. Cynthia Lummis also noted that it would take a lot of work to get a chance for an open dialogue on cryptocurrencies.

US senator Lumis and Bitcoin

The US senator first bought Bitcoin around 2013-14, ever since she has been on the front line for the crypto to be used as a store of value.

She likens Bitcoin to a permanent mineral trust fund that she oversaw while working as Wyoming’s state treasurer during the 2000s.

According to her, these permanent minerals trust funds are soft landing when the minerals are no more as there would be revenue leftovers. She says Bitcoin reminds her of these trust funds.

She values Bitcoin more because there would be just 31 million mined and because it is a finite resource, it is a good store of value, she explains.