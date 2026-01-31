US SEC limits operating capacity until further notice

The SEC has announced that from January 31, 2026, and until further notice, the agency will only be running with a very limited number of staff.

The move aligns with the standard federal agency shutdown plan that comes into play during funding lapses.

What the shutdown means for the SEC and crypto regulation

The announcement means that there will be extremely limited operations at the SEC until further notice. With this, divisions like Corporation Finance, Trading and Markets, and Investment Management are unable to perform routine activities.

It is possible for emergency matters to be handled by the minimal staff expected to remain active and specific email contacts have reportedly been provided for any urgent issues.

“The SEC has staff available to respond to emergency situations with a focus on market integrity and investor protection. Our plan calls for the continuing operation of certain Commission systems, including EDGAR,” the SEC wrote on X.

This is not dissimilar to what went down during previous shutdowns where the SEC only retained essential personnel for life/property safety or emergencies while most of its other normal functions were put on hold.

While the SEC is in this state, crypto-related activities and proceedings are likely to be affected. For example, the SEC chair, Paul Atkins, has had to postpone the release of exemptions for areas like tokenized securities and DeFi and cited the shutdown as a big contributing factor to the delays.

Applications for new crypto products could also grind to a halt due to the administrative vacuums at the SEC and CFTC which now can’t be filled as reviews, nominations and confirmations will not be happening during a shutdown.

Right now, many are expecting Congress to finally iron out crypto legislation but even that could see further delays as the shutdown complicates bipartisan support and could potentially delay voting.

It is also very likely that stablecoin regulations and related tax guidance will be impacted.

This is the second US government shutdown in recent months

The latest headache facing the SEC stems from a lapse in funding for several major federal agencies, including those under the Financial Services and General Government appropriations bill, mainly because Congress failed to finalize and pass the necessary spending package in time.

The Senate ultimately approved a bipartisan deal late on January 30. However, it was too late. The House was already in recess and scheduled to vote on Monday, February 2 or later.

This led to a partial shutdown that took effect over the weekend and has seen many non-essential operations halt across affected agencies, including the SEC. The shutdown is not expected to last long and could potentially be resolved early next week as soon as the House acts and the POTUS signs the bills.

Unfortunately, the current lapse has already pushed agencies like the SEC into contingency mode. There was also a government shutdown in the US between October and November 2025, but the difference is that the previous one was a more comprehensive shutdown, as all 12 appropriation bills lapsed, while this current one is partial, with only 6 of those bills having lapsed.

It was also triggered by Congress’s inability to pass funding legislation, and it led to bipartisan disputes while affecting many agencies and causing significant economic impacts.

The previous one lasted for 43 days, making it the longest shutdown so far in the country’s history.

