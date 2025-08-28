FREE REPORT: A New Way to Earn Passive Income in 2025 DOWNLOAD
Track all markets on TradingView
ChainlinkPyth network

US government taps Pyth, Chainlink among blockchains to process economic data on-chain

2 mins read
794195

Contents

1. Trump administration works with blockchain projects
2. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick played a big role
Share link:

In this post:

  • Chainlink has partnered with the U.S. Department of Commerce to integrate government macroeconomic data onto blockchain technology.
  • The Pyth network was also selected by the U.S. Department of Commerce to verify and distribute economic data on the blockchain.
  • The integration targets ten blockchain networks, including Ethereum, Avalanche, and Base, among others, to enhance data distribution.

The U.S. Department of Commerce has announced partnerships with blockchain oracle providers Chainlink and Pyth Network to publish official macroeconomic data on-chain, marking a significant milestone in integrating blockchain technology with government data infrastructure. 

The initiative aims to enhance the transparency and accessibility of economic data by leveraging decentralized networks.

Chainlink was selected to provide data feeds from the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA). The new data feeds are expected to securely deliver critical information around key U.S. economic data onchain, including Real Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, and Real Final Sales to Private Domestic Purchasers.

Pyth was selected to be a publisher of gross domestic product (GDP) data — the total economic output in a year.

Some consider this gradual move to get government data on-chain as the decentralized equivalent of President Trump’s plan to make government spending more transparent and accountable, which led to the polarizing Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) agency.

Trump administration works with blockchain projects

The integration will initially target ten blockchain networks, including Arbitrum, Avalanche, Base, Botanix, Ethereum, Linea, Mantle, Optimism, Sonic, and ZKsync, Chainlink has confirmed.

Already, the U.S. Department of Commerce (DOC), via its Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA), has started publishing official U.S. macroeconomic statistics on those networks using Chainlink oracles.

See also  WFE targets tokenized stocks for clamp down in letter sent to regulators

Six BEA indicators are reportedly live on-chain through Chainlink Data Feeds, covering GDP, inflation, and domestic demand. The data are updated monthly or quarterly in line with BEA releases.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick played a big role

The initiative being launched via Pyth Network and Chainlink is happening after months of constant engagement with the Department of Commerce and Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick.

In its announcement, Pyth commended Secretary Lutnick and the Department of Commerce for their visionary stance on data innovation as well as their willingness to embrace blockchain technology, a move they say is positioning the U.S. as a world leader in finance.

“It’s only fitting that the Commerce Department and President Donald Trump, the Crypto-President, publicly release economic statistical data on the blockchain,” said Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. “We are making America’s economic truth immutable and globally accessible like never before, cementing our role as the blockchain capital of the world. And everybody has to admit that 3.3% GDP growth is impressive.”

The agency is also looking to broaden this approach across other government agencies.

Commenting on the move, Mike Cahill, founder of Douro Labs and core contributor to Pyth, said about the initiative: “It’s been a privilege for me and the Pyth team to work closely with the Department of Commerce over the past few months to make this happen.”

See also  Binance sees $1.65B liquidity injection as Ethereum investors move to long-term storage mode

“Secretary Howard Lutnick and his team are pushing the boundaries of innovation as they modernize and position the United States to be the worldwide blockchain leader. We’ve entered a new era,” Cahill added.

Get up to $30,050 in trading rewards when you join Bybit today

Share link:

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Most read

Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Editor's choice

Loading Editor's Choice articles...

Sign up and stay on the top

Stay informed with Cryptopolitan’s newsletters — delivered straight to your inbox.

subscribe

Your gateway to web3.

top section
Learn
Company
Our products
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

Copyright 2025 Cryptopolitan

SEARCH
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

- The Crypto newsletter that keeps you ahead -

Markets move fast.

We move faster.

Subscribe to Cryptopolitan Daily and get timely, sharp, and relevant crypto insights straight to your inbox.

  • Breaking news & regulatory updates
  • Expert analysis on market trends
  • No hype, just facts that matter

Join now and
never miss a move.

Get in. Get the facts.
Get ahead.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan