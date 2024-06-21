Legal clash escalates: US-Nigeria tug of war over detained Binance exec

Legal battles involving Binance executive Tigran Gambaryan are intensifying amid a jurisdictional conflict between the US and Nigeria. Gambaryan’s wife, Yuki Gambaryan, expressed disarray at Nigerian law enforcement’s continued detention of her husband despite the Federal Inland Revenue Service’s withdrawal of charges.

Gambaryan had traveled to Nigeria after the country accused Binance of contributing to a crash of the local currency. After arriving, he was arrested and charged with tax evasion and money laundering.

Binance, along with its executives Tigran Gambaryan, an American serving as head of financial crime compliance, and Nadeem Anjarwalla, a British-Kenyan overseeing operations in Africa, face charges related to four counts of tax evasion and laundering more than $35 million. Nadeem Anjarwalla had been arrested alongside Gambaryan but escaped to Kenya.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has persisted with its money laundering case against Binance Ltd and the two executives.

Binance exec’s family plea and international pressure

During recent proceedings, EFCC’s lead counsel, Ekele Iheanacho, facilitated the cross-examination of Securities Exchange Commission director Abdulkadir Abbas. This development follows a court ruling clearing Gambaryan and co-defendant Nadeem Anjarwalla of tax evasion charges, which FIRS initially brought. Binance’s appointment of Nigerian representation, Ayodele Omotilewa, influenced the court’s decision.

In response to these developments, Yuki Gambaryan questioned why EFCC did not follow FIRS’s lead in releasing her husband and appealed to the US government for intervention:

It is time for the Nigerian authorities to do the right thing and let my innocent husband go. Tigrans and my own tax dollars are sent to Nigeria in aid every year. Nigeria is supposed to be an ally. I refuse to believe that our State Department cannot do more to have an innocent American citizen released. Yuki Gambaryan

Detained Binance executive Tigran Gambaryan has petitioned an Abuja Federal High Court to order the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) of Nigeria and its anti-corruption agency, the EFCC, to pay compensation costs for his prolonged detention in the country.

Congressional intervention and diplomatic moves

Meanwhile, US Congress members Chrissy Houlahan and French Hill visited Gambaryan in Kuje Prison, highlighting his deteriorating health conditions due to alleged neglect. They advocated for his immediate humanitarian release, echoing concerns raised in a joint letter to President Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken by 18 US Congress members.

Binance has been trying to convince Nigerian authorities that Gambaryan lacks decision-making authority within the company, so they should not have to represent it in court and should be released.

“In order for Tigran to be allowed to go home to his family, we are hopeful that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) will take similar steps,” a Binance spokesperson said in an emailed statement. “Tigran has been detained for 110 days, and his physical health is deteriorating, including recent malaria and pneumonia diagnosis. Binance is committed to continuing to work with the Nigerian government to resolve this.”

On May 23, Gambaryan collapsed in court from malaria, the statement by the family spokesperson said. Since then, the “conditions have worsened, and Tigran now has pneumonia.”

Despite a court order by Justice Emeka Nwite to take the executive to the hospital, the prison authorities took 11 days to take him for a brief check-up, and the results have not yet been released to his family, the spokesperson said.

The continued detention of the Applicant by the Respondents is causing immense hardship and emotional stress on the Applicant, his wife and children, and other family members,” the application stated.

Justice Ekwo struck out the fundamental rights case “for want of diligent prosecution.” The Court has fixed July 9 for a hearing on Gambaryan’s suit.

Cryptopolitan reporting by Florence Muchai