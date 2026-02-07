Electric vehicles snubbed as US-India trade deal slashes luxury car tariffs

On February 6, 2026, the United States and India signed a significant trade agreement that will lower the cost of American luxury automobiles and motorcycles for Indian consumers.

Companies like Tesla, meanwhile, are still expecting improved access to India’s expanding market because electric vehicles are not covered by the pact.

The agreement has significant implications for high-end American automobiles. India will reduce taxes on gasoline-powered vehicles with displacements of more than 3,000cc. Buyers currently pay up to 110 percent in duties. Over the next ten years, those taxes will be reduced to 30 percent under the new accord. All import taxes will be eliminated for Harley-Davidson motorbikes.

A $500 billion commitment for closer ties

President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi worked together to hammer out the agreement. The agreement functions as a commercial agreement between the two nations. The present 50 percent tariff on goods originating from India will be reduced to 18 percent in the United States. In exchange, India has pledged to purchase $500 billion worth of American goods. India also consented to reduce its oil purchases from Russia.

India’s commitment to forging closer connections with the United States is demonstrated by the $500 billion pledge. India is prepared to spend more for strategic and political reasons as a result of the switch from cheaper Russian oil to more costly American energy.

Electric vehicles shut out of agreement

The most surprising part of the deal is what got left out. Electric vehicles will not get lower taxes, even though Tesla’s Elon Musk has spent years asking Indian officials to reduce import duties. He has argued that the high taxes make his cars too expensive for Indian customers. By keeping EVs out of this trade deal, Indian leaders made their position clear. Foreign electric car companies will only get special treatment if they build factories in India.

The government appears to be protecting India’s own electric vehicle industry. The Union Budget for 2026-27 showed this strategy clearly. The budget removed import taxes on 35 different types of machinery used to make lithium-ion batteries. It also provided tax breaks for equipment that processes important minerals needed for batteries.

A senior official from the Ministry of Heavy Industries explained the reasoning behind the decision. “The goal is not just to import technology, but to build the ‘ore-to-magnet’ value chain within our borders,” the official stated. By keeping taxes high on finished electric cars but making it cheaper to buy factory equipment, India is pushing global companies to choose between paying heavy duties or building local factories.

Compared to another trade pact India recently worked on, the American arrangement appears to be different. India made better conditions in negotiations with the European Union. Deeper tax cuts, down to 10 percent, were negotiated with the EU and extended to more vehicle categories. Those discussions also covered several electric models.

Former trade negotiator Rajesh Agrawal drew attention to the distinction between the two agreements. “This framework demonstrates that India is willing to be flexible on traditional sectors, but will not compromise on the future of mobility,” he stated. “The U.S. deal is a pragmatic trade-off: American engines for Indian textiles and chips.”

The comparison demonstrates how India’s approach to trade negotiations varies according to the partner. The goal of the EU accord was to link industries in a variety of sectors. The US agreement focuses more on energy security and cooperation to counter certain foreign economic practices.

Soon after both nations sign the final documents in March 2026, the new tariff rates will go into force. American automakers Ford and General Motors now have a new chance to sell high-end cars in India, a market that has proven challenging to access due to strong protectionist regulations.

Indian customers will likely notice the changes quickly. Powerful sports cars and expensive motorcycles from America will become more affordable. However, the country’s push for cleaner transportation remains focused on vehicles made inside India.

The agreement favors traditional gasoline-powered vehicles while keeping the door closed on imported electric cars. This creates an odd situation where high-emission luxury vehicles become cheaper while the move toward cleaner technology depends on meeting local manufacturing requirements.