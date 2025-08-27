FREE REPORT: A New Way to Earn Passive Income in 2025 DOWNLOAD
Track all markets on TradingView
CNYUSD

US-led group accuses Chinese firms of hacking activity for intelligence services

2 mins read
793602
US-led group accuses Chinese firms of hacking activity for intelligence services

Contents

1. U.S. coalition accused Chinese firms of supporting hacking
2. Increasing global concern over Salt Typhoon
Share link:

In this post:

  • A U.S.-led coalition of nations, including allies in Europe and Asia, accused three Chinese companies of aiding hacks by domestic intelligence agencies.
  • One firm, Sichuan Juxinhe, was previously sanctioned for ties to the hacking group “Salt Typhoon.” 
  • The statement adds to the growing international concern over state-linked cyber crimes.

Thirteen nations, including the U.S., Britain, and Japan, have come together to accuse three Chinese companies of aiding in hacking operations linked to state-backed agencies. 

An unusually broad coalition of nations, led by the United States and joined by allies across Europe and Asia, has publicly accused three Chinese companies of supporting state-linked cyber-espionage campaigns.

U.S. coalition accused Chinese firms of supporting hacking

In a 37-page advisory released on Wednesday, officials named Sichuan Juxinhe Network Technology, Beijing Huanyu Tianqiong Information Technology, and Sichuan Zhixin Ruijie Network Technology as providers of “cyber-related products and services” to Chinese intelligence services.

The advisory was signed by the U.S. and its English-speaking allies in the “Five Eyes” intelligence partnership, which includes Australia, Britain, Canada, and New Zealand. Germany, Italy, Japan, the Czech Republic, Finland, the Netherlands, Poland, and Spain also pitched in to the group missive.

This is one of the most coordinated international responses to alleged Chinese hacking activity to date. While the U.S. and its allies have often issued joint warnings about cyber threats, the inclusion of several European and Asian governments shows the growing concern over the global impact of such operations.

Sichuan Juxinhe has already faced sanctions from the U.S. Treasury for its reported ties to “Salt Typhoon,” a hacking group accused of siphoning off vast amounts of American telecommunications data.

See also  China's top chipmaker Cambricon reports 4000% revenue surge ahead of Nvidia earnings

According to U.S. officials, the unprecedented scale of the intrusion, which included sensitive call records involving senior Washington leadership, is “mind-boggling.” One senator also warned that it could represent “the largest telecommunications hack in our nation’s history.”

The other firms implicated in the group statement, Beijing Huanyu Tianqiong and Sichuan Zhixin Ruijie, were also allegedly connected to recent unexplained data leaks. However, details surrounding those incidents have not been made public.

Increasing global concern over Salt Typhoon

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal published Wednesday, FBI Deputy Assistant Director Brett Leatherman described Salt Typhoon as “one of the more consequential cyber espionage breaches we have seen here in the United States.” He added that Salt Typhoon had targeted more than 80 countries and shown varying degrees of interest in over 600 companies.

By infiltrating telecommunications networks and collecting call data, Salt Typhoon gained access to information about government and corporate targets and the communication patterns of ordinary citizens worldwide.

Beijing has consistently rejected allegations that it directs or sponsors cyber-espionage activity. In past instances, Chinese officials have accused the U.S. and its allies of using such politically motivated and hacking allegations to justify sanctions and trade restrictions.

The coalition’s statement did not mention any other course of action beyond the current U.S. sanctions against Sichuan Juxinhe.

See also  Perplexity to share AI search revenue with publishers after content ripping tussle

U.S. officials emphasized that the international action is meant to alert governments and private-sector organizations to the risks that such breaches mean for national security, economic competitiveness, and privacy.

KEY Difference Wire: the secret tool crypto projects use to get guaranteed media coverage

Share link:

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Most read

Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Editor's choice

Loading Editor's Choice articles...

Sign up and stay on the top

Stay informed with Cryptopolitan’s newsletters — delivered straight to your inbox.

subscribe

Your gateway to web3.

top section
Learn
Company
Our products
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

Copyright 2025 Cryptopolitan

SEARCH
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

- The Crypto newsletter that keeps you ahead -

Markets move fast.

We move faster.

Subscribe to Cryptopolitan Daily and get timely, sharp, and relevant crypto insights straight to your inbox.

  • Breaking news & regulatory updates
  • Expert analysis on market trends
  • No hype, just facts that matter

Join now and
never miss a move.

Get in. Get the facts.
Get ahead.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan