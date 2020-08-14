The United States Department of Justice might have made the biggest seizure of cryptocurrencies connected to terrorists. Most recently, a report informed that the Justice Department seized a large amount of money running in millions, from the crypto accounts of militant groups.

DOJ makes the biggest seizure from crypto accounts of militant groups

Precisely on Thursday, DOJ made the largest seizure of digital currency from cryptocurrency accounts of militant groups such as ISIS and al-Qaeda, according to CBC report. Although the specific amount seized was not disclosed, the report did mention that the funds run into millions of dollars. This comes as part of the department’s goal of combating terrorism financing.

By confiscating those funds from the crypto accounts of militant groups, the Justice Department is most likely intercepting on their chance of buying destructive weapons, as opined by Assistant Attorney General John Demers. This is so because cryptocurrencies, particularly Bitcoin, now constitute a critical method of funding for militant groups.

Thus, breaking into the crypto accounts means that the DOJ could reach the group’s deepest pocket, per se. Law enforcement officials said those crypto accounts were used by the militant groups to receive donations and fundraising. The groups depend on those funds to finance their every move.

Over 300 crypto accounts of militant groups seized so far

Demers, who is also the department’s top national security official, further noted that the recent development shows that law enforcement is a step ahead of terrorist groups. So far, the department fo Justice said it had confiscated over 300 digital currency accounts belonging to the groups.

They have also seized four websites and Facebook pages in connection with them. Most importantly, about $2 million has been deprived of the groups. These seized funds will be used to fund people affected by terrorist attacks, said the officials.