US core inflation seen ticking up to 2.7%

US-based consumers admitted that price pressures have significantly dropped after observing that inflation levels slightly increased as the final days of 2025 unfolded. As a result, several analysts predicted that the core consumer price index would soar by 2.7% in December compared to 2024.

Regarding the analyst’s prediction, sources claimed that this forecast was slightly above the 2.6% annual surge recorded in November. Nonetheless, reports declared that this record demonstrated the slightest rise since early 2021.

The Upcoming December report sparks hope among individuals

Earlier, analysts had anticipated that overall and core prices would increase by 0.3% monthly. Unfortunately, the Bureau of Labor Statistics released a statement informing individuals that it was unable to publish the month-to-month amendments to the last Consumer Price Index report due to the recent government shutdown.

Following this announcement, analysts noted that the November report showed a decline in the inflation rate. Additionally, due to the struggles the agency encountered while gathering price data in October, this report anticipated that key rent indexes would remain stable in that month.

Consequently, this situation challenged figures recorded in November. However, even with this scenario, optimism was sparked once again in the ecosystem after sources pointed out that the December report could shift this trend to a more positive outlook. Notably, this report is scheduled to be made public on Tuesday, 13 January.

At this point, the reason why the Federal Reserve officials looked forward to maintaining interest rates unchanged for the time being was clear. These reasons included insufficiently clear inflation readings and signs of stabilization in the US job market after reports about weak wages were leaked, according to an analysis conducted by analysts.

“We believe the CPI report will create some misleading stories. We anticipate that the December data will be high, largely due to the correction of some of the downward trends seen in November’s data. Some analysts might interpret this high reading as a sign that inflation is coming back, but we think that’s not correct,” they said.

They also acknowledged that the November report exaggerated the downturn in inflation, possibly by about 20 basis points, but still expressed the belief that several retailers have been reducing prices and that tariff effects have reached their peak, with several products already at their highest levels.

Analysts describe this week as a busy, economically related week

As the situation surrounding inflation intensified, reports highlighted that Monday would initiate an eventful week for John Williams, the President and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, who would address matters concerning US central bankers who are expected to make public appearances.

Other prominent leaders appointed to speak on economic matters this week include Michelle Bowman, Philip Jefferson, Alberto Musalem, and Anna Paulson.

Meanwhile, sources confirmed that consumer spending in the fourth quarter demonstrated impressive performance. These sources also noted that government data, anticipated to be published on Wednesday, January 14, will disclose another significant rise in retail sales.

Following this assertion, analysts forecast a 0.4% surge in November, similar to the rise encountered in October. This percentage was calculated after they excluded auto dealers.

Other reports set to be released this week are expected to address issues concerning October’s new-home sales, the November producer price index, and December’s industrial production and home resales.

