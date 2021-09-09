TL;DR Breakdown

• The Child Abuse Support Plan will work with The Giving Block to accept donations in cryptos.

• Upbring will create child support projects with the Blockchain network.

The Upbring charity in Texas announced that it seeks to expand donations by accepting cryptocurrencies. Supported by The Giving Block, a crypto donation platform, the non-profit company is set to meet its proposed goals.

The organization that fights child abuse joins the new wave of crypto adoptions that has taken over many entrepreneurs in the United States. The collections will be expanded to cryptos such as Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum, and other popular decentralized currencies. This would be the first charitable company to protect children who work with “The Giving Block.”

Upbring will improve its donation system

Michael Loo, Upbring CEO, believes this is a very big change that his team is adapting to the new payment systems. In this way, Loo thinks that the organization is thinking ahead by providing innovative solutions that customers will like.

The president and director of the charity feel prepared to improve his giving system and branch out the subsidies to have more income to help affected children. Upbring also wants to take advantage of the cryptocurrency market to deduct taxes, which would give them more money for their charity plans.

The organization has a renewing philosophy where any idea is good, and if they can take advantage of it, they would. The non-profit donation company has a research headquarters with which they navigate new technologies that would benefit their system. Upbring has blueprints with which they seek to change children’s mental health and eliminate childhood trauma.

The Blockchain Network Charity

Blockchain technology promises various data solutions that businesses and charities can take advantage of. Upbring understands the impact that the decentralized network can cause, so they have based their future projects on it.

The charity seeks to create a data system with Blockchain that promotes children’s protection. But the company wants to navigate the Non-Fungible Tokens market, which has also gained fame this year.

Michael Loo believes that the cryptocurrency market is important and will undoubtedly positively change the world. Michael wants to end child abuse and plans to continue to use the organization in the capacity of protecting their rights.

Other charities worldwide have also taken advantage of the recent cryptocurrency boom to accept crypto donations. The cryptos can be exchanged for US dollars or other fiat currency that the supporting organization serves. Best of all, cryptocurrencies work across borders, increasing the donations waves in foreign countries, which Upbring would then benefit from.