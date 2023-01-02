Uniswap price analysis: UNI/USD shows a Bullish potential at $5.33

Uniswap price analysis shows that prices have been rising consistently over the last few days, indicating that the market has entered a full bullish trend, representing a 3.12% increase in the last 24 hours. The token rose from $5 to its present price of $5.33 in just a few days, making the previous week positive for Uniswap. A break above this level could allow Uniswap to reach the next resistance level at $5.35. Resistance for the UNI/USD is currently around $5.33. On the other hand, if the price is unable to go over $5.16, it can retrace its steps and test the $5.13 support level. While the market value for the price of Uniswap is now at $4.0 billion, trading volume has climbed over the past 24 hours to retrace to $58 million.

Uniswap price analysis 1-day price chart

The one-day Uniswap price analysis shows that the is bullish, and the UNI/USD pair is currently trading at $5.33, up 3.12% over the previous day. Moreover With the volatility rising, though. Additionally, as volatility rises, the value of the cryptocurrency becomes more susceptible to change. The strongest resistance for UNI is therefore found at $5.726, which is the upper limit of Bollinger’s band. In contrast, the biggest support for UNI is provided by the lower bound of Bollinger’s band, which is currently at $4.846.

UNI/USD 1-day price chart, Source: TradingView

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently trading at 40.41, signaling that the digital asset is in an overbought zone. The moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) line is above the signal line, which indicates that the trend is likely to remain bullish in the near future.

UNI/USD 4-hour price chart: Bulls stumble to keep control

Looking at the hourly Uniswap price analysis confirms that the market is in an uptrend and buyers are likely to push the price higher. The Bollinger Band is broadening on a 4-hour price chart, which is a hint of more market volatility and an impending potential price increase for the coin. The highest resistance for the UNI price is represented by the upper band of the Bollinger band, or $5.327. The strongest support for UNI is at the bottom limit of the Bollinger band, which is currently at $4.996.

UNI/USD 4-hour price chart, Source: TradingView

The relative strength index (RSI) is currently at 58.74 also showing a strong bullish bias, indicating that the momentum for UNI is still strong. furthermore, the moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) line has crossed above the signal line and is showing a bullish crossover, indicating that buyers have the upper hand in the market.

Uniswap price analysis Conclusion

In conclusion, the Uniswap price analysis appears to be in a sustained positive trend, and a rise in price is anticipated. Uniswap appears to be in a strong bullish trend, and the price is expected to go higher. The asset is seeing strong buying pressure from investors; Investor demand for the asset is high, and technical indicators are also indicating that the price will grow further.