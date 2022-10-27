Uniswap price analysis: UNI/USD breaks out at $7.07 as bullish succession continues

Uniswap price analysis reveals that the UNI/USD pair has started to gain bullish momentum after a period of consolidation at around the $7.00 level. The daily chart shows that the price has broken out of a descending triangle pattern and is currently trading at $7.07. The breakout from the pattern suggests that the bulls are in control and that the price may continue to rise in the near term. The resistance level for the bulls is at $7.17. On the downside, support is present at the $6.63 mark.

The cryptocurrency market has been seeing a lot of positive momentum in the last 24 hours, with most major assets seeing significant gains, the price for the coin has increased by 6.55 percent in the last 24-hours. The market capitalization currently stands at $5.38 billion and the 24-hour trading volume is over $216 million.

Uniswap price analysis 1-day price chart: UNI/USD forms a bullish engulfing pattern

The 1-day Uniswap price analysis shows that the UNI/USD pair has been trading in a range of $6.63–$7.17 for the past few hours, and it looks like the bulls are slowly gaining control of the market as they push prices up from the lower end of the range. The market has been able to make higher highs and higher lows, which is a sign of bullish momentum.

UNI/USD 1-day price chart, source: TradingView

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence line is on the brink of a bullish crossover, which is a positive sign for the market. The MACD histogram is also in green, which indicates that the bulls have the upper hand in the market at the moment. The Relative Strength Index is currently near the 50.74-level, which indicates that the market is neither overbought nor oversold. The Bollinger Bands are also expanding, which is indicative of increased market volatility. Overall, the technical indicators in the 24-hour Uniswap price chart are giving up bullish signals, which supports the current uptrend in the market.

Uniswap price analysis on a 4-hour price chart: Recent development and further technical indications

The hourly chart for Uniswap price shows that the UNI/USD pair has formed a bullish flag pattern, which is a continuation pattern. The breakout from this pattern suggests that the bulls are in control of the market and that prices may continue to rise in the near term. The coin today started trading at $7.07 and has made a high of $7.17, but the bulls were unable to sustain these prices, and the coin pulled back to its current price level of $7.07 level.

UNI/USD 4-hour price chart, source: TradingView

The MACD line is above the signal line, which indicates that the bulls are in control of the market momentum. The Relative Strength Index on the 4-hour price chart is currently near the 66.21-level, which indicates that the market is in the overbought region. However, since the RSI is not at extreme levels, there is still some room for prices to move higher. The bulls have been in control of the market as the Bollinger Bands are moving above the candlesticks.

Uniswap price analysis conclusion

In conclusion, Uniswap price analysis reveals that the bulls are in control of the market and that prices may continue to rise in the near term. The technical indicators on the 4-hour and 1-day charts are both giving bullish signals, which suggests that prices may continue to rise in the near term. The next level of resistance for the bulls is at $7.17, and if they can break above this level, we could see prices move higher toward the $7.30 resistance -level. On the downside, support is present at $6.63 and if prices move below this level, we could see a test of the $6.30 support level.