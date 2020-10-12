The popularity of blockchain in UniFi is increasing every day, and for this reason, many projects such as DeFi, want to get the most out of this system. Although there are many cryptocurrencies available, ethereum is the digital currency used to persuade the gridlock caused by networks and high gas rates, according to UniFi.

UniFi has some Blockchain VCs, among which are Signum Capital and Consensus Labs. In this way, according to AMB Crypto’s statements, an approximate of $ 1.1M could be invested in this system. Chain capital is the one who takes the lead in the different financing that is being carried out.

Apart from ethereum, other types of exchanges are available in this system, such as Bibox, MXC, and HBTC. However, ethereum is the leading exchange used by this system through the protocol known as SEED. This is the most efficient way to make the connection between the different products and the blockchain.

For the proper functioning of the exchanges with SEED, the first tokens that appeared on the TRON blockchain, a Sprout wallet, are being used. It is important to consider that these tokens work similarly to the ethereum virtual machine (EVM) and the neo virtual machine (NVM).

UniFi taking advantage of all the benefits of the Blockchain.

Like SEED, UniFi also applies this same operation to have more options in its economy. This way, you can take full advantage of the clutch chains that operate additionally to benefit the emerging projects. Unifi can get many benefits from the networks offered by the blockchain, which is great news.

The use of the networks liquids offered by the blockchain networks, are good for the operations carried out by the UniFi system. This system clarifies that the economics applied for its tokens bears no resemblance to the Uniswap option. The difference is that the UniFi system offers tokenized supports.

Also, through this system, you can choose to tokenize the rewards from liquidity withdrawals. These options turn out to be very beneficial for those who expect a good development of their projects. Farmers and merchants are the ones who will benefit the best.