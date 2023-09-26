UNESCO Hosts 4th AI4IA Online Conference to Explore the Impact of AI

TLDR Diverse expertise converges at AI4IA conference to explore AI’s impact.

UNESCO, in celebration of the International Day for Universal Access to Information, is set to host the fourth Artificial Intelligence for Information Accessibility (AI4IA) Online Conference. This event, scheduled for September 28, 2023, will bring together more than 50 experts and thought leaders worldwide to delve into the multifaceted realm of Artificial Intelligence (AI). The conference examines whether AI represents an existential threat to humanity or a powerful tool for overcoming human limitations.

Unpacking the conference

The AI4IA conference, organized by UNESCO’s Information For All (IFAP) Working Group on Information Accessibility (WGIA), promises a comprehensive exploration of AI’s implications for society. The conference will encompass a wide range of topics, including:

1. AI and participatory democracy

Participants will discuss how AI intersects with democratic processes, potentially shaping the future of governance.

2. AI and war

The conference will address the role of AI in warfare and its ethical and strategic implications.

3. AI and the environment

Speakers will examine how AI can contribute to addressing environmental challenges and sustainability.

4. Convergence of AI and neuro-technology

The conference will explore the intersection of AI and neuro-technology, opening doors to innovative applications and ethical concerns.

5. AI and Law

The legal aspects of AI, including regulations and challenges, will be a focal point of discussion.

6. Implications of large language models

Experts will analyze the consequences of large language models in AI, emphasizing their impact on society.

7. Gendered Perspectives on AI

The gender dimension of AI and its implications will be discussed, shedding light on gender bias and opportunities for equality.

8. Culture, indigenous societies, and data sovereignty

The conference will delve into how AI interacts with indigenous cultures and the importance of data sovereignty.

9. Data scraping and exploitation

Participants will examine the ethical issues surrounding data scraping and exploitation in the AI era.

10. Digital rights of children

The conference will discuss safeguarding the digital rights of children in an AI-driven world.

11. Use of AI to overcome disabilities and deliver access

Speakers will explore how AI can be harnessed to enhance accessibility for individuals with disabilities.

12. AI and longtermism

The concept of longtermism and how AI can contribute to long-term goals will be explored.

13. AI and health

The role of AI in revolutionizing healthcare will be a key focus, including its potential to improve diagnostics and patient care.

14. Intersection of AI, art, and human creativity

The intersection of AI and art, as well as its impact on human creativity, will be examined.

15. Governance of AI

Tensions around the concepts of freedom of expression and information accessibility in AI governance will be discussed.

Diverse Lineup of Speakers

The AI4IA conference presents a remarkable assembly of speakers who bring diverse expertise from various fields and regions. Notable figures in this lineup include Dr. Dana Morris Dixon, a Jamaican government official overseeing skills and digital transformation. Cordel Green, an attorney-at-law, holds positions as the executive director of the Broadcasting Commission and the chairman of the UNESCO Information For All (IFAP) Working Group on Information Accessibility (WGIA), while also contributing to the National Task Force on Artificial Intelligence.

Dionne Jackson Miller, a renowned journalist and attorney-at-law, brings her acclaimed insights to the conference. Dr. Isabela Ferrari, a Brazilian federal judge, offers a legal perspective on AI’s implications. Emile P. Torres, a philosopher and historian, is the author of “Human Extinction: A History of the Science and Ethics of Annihilation,” lending his philosophical insights.

Professor Emma Ruttkamp-Bloem, a key figure in AI ethics, chairs the Southern African Conference on AI Research and played a significant role in crafting the 2021 UNESCO Recommendation on the Ethics of AI. Vin Rock, a founding member of the Grammy award-winning American Hip Hop trio Naughty by Nature, provides a unique perspective. Finally, Winston NG, a high school student from Singapore and CEO of a metaverse technology company, contributes youthful innovation to the conference’s discussions.

Accessing the conference

The AI4IA conference is open to all interested individuals and is free of charge. However, registration is required, and you can register on the conference’s official website [here](https://us01.z.antigena.com/l/AgQ4Oxsm8kM2eTnx_IbQ~eoh2MoDHVIW4HhObc0f5B).

Live opening session: The conference kicks off on Thursday, September 28, from 1 p.m. to 2:35 p.m. (GMT) via Zoom.

Pre-conference viewing:On-demand pre-conference video viewing will be available on the Gather.Town platform from September 26 to September 28.

Live Interactive Sessions: Engage in live interactive sessions on September 28 from 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. (GMT) and 16:00 – 18:00 (GMT) on the Gather.Town platform.

Collaborative partners

The AI4IA conference is made possible through collaboration with several organizations and institutions, including:

– UNESCO Cluster Office for the Caribbean

– UNESCO Regional Office for Southern Africa

– University of Alberta

– The Observer Research Foundation, India

– The Alberta Machine Intelligence Institute

– The Broadcasting Commission of Jamaica

With this diverse array of partners and speakers, the AI4IA conference promises to be a thought-provoking and enlightening exploration of the impact of AI on our world, society, and future. It provides a platform for individuals from various backgrounds and regions to come together and engage in meaningful discussions about the role of AI in shaping our collective future. Don’t miss this opportunity to gain insights into the risks and opportunities presented by AI and its potential to create open, inclusive, and knowledge-rich societies. Register today to be part of this transformative event.