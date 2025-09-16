The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) will launch a “Government Blockchain Academy” next year to train governments on using blockchain, artificial intelligence (AI), and other digital tools to support growth and reduce poverty.

The UNDP said on Monday that it will work with the Exponential Science Foundation, a nonprofit that supports blockchain and AI, to create and launch the academy.

UNDP launches blockchain academy to guide governments

UNDP said many governments use blockchain and AI technologies on a small scale, but lack the skills, knowledge, and structure to implement them in real programs that improve services for citizens. The agency wants to help policymakers deal with gaps in digital infrastructure and prepare them for the rapid changes happening in the global economy.

The academy will teach governments to build digital credentials for citizens to access healthcare, education, and welfare services, especially in areas with weak record systems. On matters of finances, the program will promote digital payments and financial services for communities where people still have no access to banks.

Moreover, the academy will guide policymakers on how to use blockchain to reduce fraud, waste, and misuse of funds by making transactions easier to track and verify. When it comes to climate control, the program will explore ways in which governments can use tokens and smart contracts in climate finance, like monitoring carbon credits and supporting green environmental projects.

Irena Cerovic, who leads the UNDP’s work for Europe and Central Asia, said the Government Blockchain Academy will help governments deal with the issues that traditional methods failed to solve effectively.

Academy prepares for phased launch starting in 2026

The UNDP announced that the Government Blockchain Academy will roll out in stages, starting with selected countries in 2026. The agency said it will first design the curriculum and test pilot projects to help governments learn from practical examples before scaling up.

The academy will use in-person workshops combined with online courses and regional forms to make sure government officials get steady support and guidance as they develop blockchain initiatives.

The new academy is not the UNDP’s first attempt at using blockchain to support development, as it worked with the Algorand Foundation in 2023 to launch a staff-focused blockchain academy. This program claims to have trained approximately 22,000 UNDP employees across 170 countries to advise governments and communities. The new academy will directly train government officials, particularly policymakers, who are responsible for creating and implementing laws.

The academy’s launch coincides with a time when many countries are rapidly embracing blockchain and crypto-related tools. A 2024 report by Chainalysis found that India, Pakistan, and Vietnam ranked among the top adopters of crypto technologies worldwide.

This trend shows that most countries are eager to use new technologies to increase access to financial services. However, they still face risks such as weak oversight, unclear rules, and limited technical knowledge. The UNDP aims to ensure the adoption follows clear guidelines encouraging transparency, sustainability, and public trust.



In related efforts, Bitget, the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, recently partnered with UNICEF out of Luxembourg to drive blockchain literacy and digital capacity among global youth.

As previously reported by Cryptopolitan, over the next three years, Bitget will become a member of UNICEF’s Office of Innovation Game Changers coalition. It will support 300,000 young people, including adolescent girls and their parents, mentors, and teachers, bringing blockchain knowledge to 8 countries: Armenia, Brazil, Cambodia, India, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Morocco, and South Africa.

