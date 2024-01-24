Loading...

UNDP and African leaders launch ‘Timbuktoo’ startup initiative

1 mins read
UNDP

Most read

PEPE token team disavows cryptic transactions, blames rogue ex-members

Baldur’s Gate 3 Offers PlayStation Plus Subscribers Two Hours of Thrilling Gameplay

Sony’s PlayStation 5: A Year of Stellar First-Party Expansions

GPortal: Your Go-To Choice for Enshrouded Dedicated Servers

AI Model Developed to Detect Extremist Users and ISIS-Related Content on X Platform

Contents
1. A Billion-Dollar Vision for Change
2. UNDP Fostering Innovation and Inclusivity
Share link:

TL;DR

 

    • “Timbuktoo” aims to be the largest global financing facility for African startups.

    • The initiative aims to invest $1 billion, transforming 100 million lives and creating 10 million jobs across Africa.

    • UniPods initiative is set to bridge the gap between academia and entrepreneurship.

In a landmark event at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), alongside African leaders, launched the “timbuktoo” initiative. This move celebrated at the Forum’s 24th Annual Meeting, aims to create the world’s most extensive financing facility dedicated to African startups.

A Billion-Dollar Vision for Change

Under the illuminating backdrop of Davos, distinguished figures such as President Paul Kagame of Rwanda and Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana, along with UNDP Administrator Achim Steiner, unveiled “Timbuktoo.” 

This initiative marks a significant stride in boosting Africa’s startup landscape. Kagame’s announcement of a US$3 million contribution to kickstart the Timbuktoo Africa Innovation Fund, to be based in Kigali, underscores the project’s monumental scale.

Moreover, the initiative blends commercial and catalytic capital to de-risk investments, fostering a pan-African support network for startups. This strategy focuses on the entire ecosystem, enhancing connections between government policy, universities, corporations, and investors.

UNDP Fostering Innovation and Inclusivity

Emphasizing the project’s significance, President Akufo-Addo highlighted the need for structural changes to empower young African entrepreneurs. This initiative comes at a crucial time, with Africa’s contribution to the global startup value currently standing at just 0.2 percent. “timbuktoo” aspires to dramatically alter this narrative, aiming to mobilize and invest US$ 1 billion to transform 100 million lives and create 10 million new jobs.

This initiative also introduces UniPods, University Innovation Pods, across the continent, bridging the gap between academic research and entrepreneurial application. These hubs are set to become catalysts for innovation and development.

“Timbuktoo” represents a vision for a vibrant, innovative, and inclusive African economy. As the initiative unfolds, it promises to reshape the continent’s role in the global economy, turning Africa into a hub of technological innovation and entrepreneurship.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Share link:

Ronny Mugendi

Ronny Mugendi is a seasoned journalist with expertise in news writing, market analysis, and in-depth research. His trading abilities have enhanced his diverse role in the blockchain, broadening his knowledge base. He backs his expertise with a bachelor's degree in Civil and Structural Engineering.

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Related News

Show all
South Africa
#African News
2 mins read

FSCA Evaluates Fate of 50 Crypto Firms’ License Applications

DXwand
#African News
2 mins read

DXwand Secures $4M Series A Funding for MENA AI Expansion

Tunisia
#African News
2 mins read

Tunisia cabinet okays central bank treasury financing

#African News
2 mins read

FSCA Grants Licenses, Establishing South Africa as Crypto Pioneer

Cryptopolitan daily

Discover our daily newsletter, empowering investors with market insights.

subscribe

Your gateaway into the world of Web3

top section
Learn
AI
Gaming
Company
Our products
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube

Copyright 2024 Cryptopolitan

Cryptopolitan
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube
Subscribe to CryptoPolitan