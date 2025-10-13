Microsoft, SoftBank plan major $2B funding round for UK’s Wayve

Microsoft and SoftBank are reportedly planning to raise $2 billion in funding to invest in Wayve, a UK-based autonomous driving technology company. The investment in the British autonomous driving technology group Wayve could value the firm at about $8 billion.

The AI industry has seen a surge in investments this year as investors globally pour billions into fast-growing AI start-ups. The UK and the U.S. signed a technology pact aimed at boosting ties in artificial intelligence and other fields.

Wayve plans to expand operations to Germany and Japan

We are excited to share that we are deepening our collaboration with @nvidia and have signed a letter of intent evaluating a $500 million strategic investment in Wayve’s next funding round. How else do you celebrate other than going for an AI drive?@NVIDIADRIVE… pic.twitter.com/shwSLCeNLT — Wayve (@wayve_ai) September 19, 2025

The new initiative comes as Wayve plans to expand its testing and development operations beyond the UK and the U.S. to markets such as Germany and Japan. The autonomous driving technology group, founded in 2017, raised $1 billion last year, led by Nvidia and SoftBank. Uber also committed an undisclosed investment in Wyve in 2024.

Kendall said last year the $1.05 billion investment was aimed at helping develop and launch the first embodied AI technology for self-driving vehicles in the UK. He also argued that the initiative sends a crucial signal to the market of the strength of the UK’s AI ecosystem.

Nvidia confirmed during an event in September that the € 2 billion commitment to Wayve will include funds from venture capital investors Accel, Air Street Capital, Hoxton Ventures, Balderton, and Phoenix Court. Wayve co-founder and CEO, Alex Kendall, said the company was working quickly towards a closing date for its Series D round.

Nvidia plans to utilize the new capital to foster economic growth, develop more innovative AI technologies, create new companies and jobs, and empower the UK to compete globally in the AI sector.

“There has never been a better time to invest in the U.K. – AI is unlocking new science and sparking entirely new industries. With new capital and advanced infrastructure, we are doubling down to empower the UK to lead the next wave of AI innovation.” –Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia.

Nvidia also signed a letter of intent in September for a potential $500 million investment in Wayve. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer acknowledged that Nvidia’s investment is a major vote of confidence in Britain both today and long into the future. He added that backing UK startups and connecting capital with talent will create jobs, spark new industries, and ensure that Britain remains at the forefront of global AI leadership.

Wayve begins testing self-driving cars with Nissan in Japan

Wayve also announced in late September that it had begun testing self-driving cars with Nissan in Japan, ahead of a 2027 launch to consumers. As previously reported by Cryptopolitan, the firm announced that it had installed its self-driving technology on Nissan’s electric Ariya vehicles and tested them on the streets of Tokyo. The tests followed Wayve’s agreement with the Japanese carmaker, which was reached in April.

Wayve has grown to become one of the UK’s best-funded startups, competing against rivals such as Tesla, Google’s Waymo, and China’s Baidu. Nissan was the first car company to reveal publicly that it was using Wayve’s technology. However, Kendall stated that the firm was collaborating with major manufacturers in Europe, North America, and Japan.

Kendall said Wayve aims to build a trillion-dollar company, noting that the firm has reached a significant milestone in the capabilities of AI technology. He added that the technology enabled Wayve to learn rapidly how to navigate Tokyo’s crowded streets.

Wayve utilized artificial intelligence models that learn how to drive by taking in a large amount of video and driving data, and identifying patterns that it can then replicate. The cars also use a combination of cameras and radar. The firm’s approach differs from that of other driverless technology companies, which have attempted to program explicit rules into their systems.

Kendall revealed that he regarded Wayve as an international company, with its headquarters in London. He added that Nissan cars use a more expensive lidar laser sensor, which provides a level of redundancy while also being affordable.

